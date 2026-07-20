Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) ended the recent trading session at $9.65, demonstrating a +2.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Shares of the telehealth services provider have appreciated by 16.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 6.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Teladoc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.24, indicating a 26.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $614.69 million, showing a 2.72% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.92 per share and a revenue of $2.51 billion, signifying shifts of +19.3% and -0.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Teladoc is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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