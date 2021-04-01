Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $182.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 10.55% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 32.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $452.07 million, up 150.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.82 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of -61.06% and +80.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.83% lower within the past month. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.