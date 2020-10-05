Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $225.21, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.8% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 9.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.34 million, up 103.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $990.71 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.45% and +79.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.57% higher. TDOC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.