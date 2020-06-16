Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $188.41, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.9%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.75%.

TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $220.22 million, up 69.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $839.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.84% and +51.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

