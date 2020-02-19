Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $117.36, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 19.33% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 26, 2020. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $153.79 million, up 25.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher within the past month. TDOC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

