Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $24.03, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 14.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $609.14 million, up 16.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$61.43 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion, which would represent changes of -4518.8% and +18.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.4% lower. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

