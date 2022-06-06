Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $34.61, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 3.23% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.71, up 17.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $586.79 million, up 16.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$43.18 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion, which would represent changes of -3146.62% and +19.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.