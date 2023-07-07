Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $22.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 7.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $649.1 million, up 9.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion, which would represent changes of +98.37% and +8.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

