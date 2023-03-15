Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $25, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 19.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.50, down 6.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $617.35 million, up 9.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +98.33% and +7.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

