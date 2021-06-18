Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $156.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 10.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 73.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $500.96 million, up 107.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.02 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -167.26% and +83.69%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.16% lower. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

