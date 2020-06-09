Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $168.83, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $220.22 million, up 69.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $839.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.84% and +51.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher within the past month. TDOC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

