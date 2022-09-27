Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $26.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 15.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $608.42 million, up 16.63% from the prior-year quarter.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$61.39 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4515.79% and +18.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.33% higher. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

