Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $76.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 19.99% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.60, down 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $545.34 million, up 42.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.92% lower. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

