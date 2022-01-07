Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $82.18, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 13.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 118.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $543.5 million, up 41.79% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

