Teladoc (TDOC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) ended the recent trading session at $15.12, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.82%.

The telehealth services provider's stock has dropped by 28.1% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teladoc will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.47, showcasing a 27.03% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $636.69 million, indicating a 1.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.07 per share and a revenue of $2.66 billion, demonstrating changes of +20.15% and +2.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.17% higher. As of now, Teladoc holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

