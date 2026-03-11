Teladoc (TDOC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Teladoc (TDOC) was down 1.8% at $5.47. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Shares of the telehealth services provider witnessed a gain of 14.85% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 2.21%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.3, signifying a 57.89% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $614.34 million, indicating a 2.39% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.89 per share and a revenue of $2.52 billion, indicating changes of +21.93% and -0.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.31% increase. Teladoc presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

