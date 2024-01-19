Teladoc (TDOC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Teladoc (TDOC) ending at $20.24, denoting a +1.96% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.7%.

The the stock of telehealth services provider has fallen by 6.72% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.22, indicating a 4.35% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $670.77 million, up 5.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.