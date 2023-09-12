Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $22.46, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 4.28% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $663.6 million, up 8.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion, which would represent changes of +98.39% and +9.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.