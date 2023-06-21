Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $24.48, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 2.94% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.15% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $649.14 million, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +98.37% and +8.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

