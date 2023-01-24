Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $27.20, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 17.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 285.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $634.82 million, up 14.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher within the past month. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

