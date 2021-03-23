Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $193.74, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 26.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $452.07 million, up 150.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.82 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of -61.06% and +80.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 311.3% lower. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

