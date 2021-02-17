Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $287.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 30.37% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, down 11.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $379 million, up 142.19% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

