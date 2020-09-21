Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $202.66, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 5.94% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.34 million, up 103.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $990.71 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.45% and +79.05%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher. TDOC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

