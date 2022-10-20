Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $23.92, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 15.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Teladoc to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $609.14 million, up 16.77% from the prior-year quarter.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$61.43 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4518.8% and +18.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.4% lower within the past month. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.