Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $41.81, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 26.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Teladoc to post earnings of -$0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $586.79 million, up 16.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$43.18 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3146.62% and +19.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

