Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Teladoc (TDOC) standing at $14.85, reflecting a -1.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

The the stock of telehealth services provider has risen by 0.67% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teladoc in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.47, reflecting a 27.03% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $636.69 million, indicating a 1.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.07 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.15% and +2.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.4% downward. At present, Teladoc boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.