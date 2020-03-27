Teladoc (TDOC) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 12.2%

Teladoc, Inc. TDOC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 12% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $116.74-$167.44 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and two decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved lower in the same time frame. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Teladoc, Inc. Price

Teladoc, Inc. price | Teladoc, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical Services industry is AMN Healthcare Services Inc AMN, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

