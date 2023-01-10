Teladoc (TDOC) Boosts Revenue Guidance, Shares Jump 4.1%

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC updated its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 revenue guidance on Monday, prior to its presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Following the announcement, shares of the company climbed 4.1%.

Per the latest filing, Teladoc estimates 2022 revenues to be within $2,403-$2,410 million, indicating an improvement from the previously estimated range of $2,395-$2,410 million. The guidance is higher than the 2021 reported level of $2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is also pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating an 18% year-over-year increase.

The company expects around $1 billion in revenues from its BetterHelp mental health business. Its bet on the mental health service is likely to generate a higher-than-expected yield in 2022, instilling confidence in investors. TDOC continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $240-$250 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, TDOC estimates revenues to be in the $633-$640 million range, up from its previous range of $625-$640 million. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $630.3 million, indicating a 13.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $554.2 million. It continues to expect adjusted EBITDA within $88-$98 million.

While the revenue ranges were increased by the company, its adjusted EBITDA guidance remained unchanged, triggering concerns regarding its costs. However, the better-than-expected performance from its BetterHelp business is a major positive, further justifying its inorganic growth strategy, which was under tough scrutiny following the $6.6 billion impairment charge incurred on the Livongo acquisition.

Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc have declined 6.1% in the past three months against the 0.9% increase of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Teladoc currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Biodesix, Inc. BDSX, MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL and AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Biodesix’s 2022 earnings indicates an 11.4% improvement from the prior-year reported number. BDSX has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past 60 days against none in the opposite direction.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MedAvail Holdings’ 2022 bottom line indicates a 37.3% improvement from the prior-year reported number. MDVL has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past 60 days against none in the opposite direction.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN Healthcare’s 2022 bottom line indicates a 44% improvement from the prior-year reported number. The consensus estimate for AMN’s top line suggests 30.1% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.