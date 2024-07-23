Teladoc (TDOC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Teladoc (TDOC) ending at $9.30, denoting a +1.2% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The the stock of telehealth services provider has fallen by 11.29% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teladoc in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 31, 2024. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $649.56 million, indicating a 0.44% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.05 per share and a revenue of $2.65 billion, signifying shifts of +21.64% and +1.8%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Teladoc boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

