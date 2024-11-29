Teladoc (TDOC) Up 27% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Teladoc (TDOC). Shares have added about 27% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Teladoc due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Teladoc Health Q3 Loss Narrows on Strong Integrated Care Unit

Teladoc Health incurred a third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of 19 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 29 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 35 cents.

Operating revenues amounted to $610.5 million, which declined 3% year over year. The top line, however, beat the consensus mark by 1.6%.

The better-than-expected quarterly results were supported by growing International revenues, strength in the Integrated Care segment and declining expenses. However, a decline in access fees and BetterHelp’s revenues acted as a partial offset.

Quarterly Operational Update of Teladoc Health

Revenues from access fees (which accounted for 86.7% of total quarterly revenues) declined 5% year over year to $555.3 million in the quarter under review. But the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

Other revenues of $85.2 million increased 9% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.

On a geographical basis, Teladoc Health generated $536.2 million in revenues from the United States, down 6% year over year in the third quarter. The metric beat the consensus mark by 1%. International revenues rose 15% year over year to $104.3 million and outpaced the consensus mark by 12.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 6% year over year to $83.3 million. The adjusted gross margin of 71.9% was up from 71.8% a year ago.

Total expenses decreased 5.5% year over year to $684.9 million in the quarter, lower than our estimate of $688 million. The year-over-year decline resulted from lower costs of revenues, advertising and marketing, sales, technology and development costs.

Teladoc Health’s Segmental Update

The Integrated Care segment reported revenues of $383.7 million, which improved 2% year over year in the third quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.4 million and our estimate of $371.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% year over year to $68 million, higher than the consensus mark of $57.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7% improved from 16.8% a year ago.

The BetterHelp segment’s revenues declined 10% year over year to $256.8 million but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.3 million and our estimate of $252.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million fell 41% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $20.82 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated to 5.9% in the quarter under review from 9.1% a year ago.

Visits & Memberships of Teladoc Health

Total visits of Teladoc Health were 4.1 million, which slipped 7% year over year but came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of 4.03 million.

U.S. Integrated Care Members totaled 93.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, which improved 4% year over year. The metric beat the consensus mark by 1.1%.

Financial Update (as of Sept. 30, 2024)

Teladoc Health exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.24 billion, which slid from the $1.12 billion figure in 2023-end. Total assets of $3.53 billion fell from the 2023-end level of $4.39 billion.

Debt amounted to $990.6 million, which declined from the $1.54 billion figure as of Dec. 31, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity of $1.51 billion declined from the 2023-end level of $2.33 billion.

Operating cash flow amounted to $110.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, which increased 4.4% year over year. Free cash flows were $79 million in the quarter under review, up from $68 million a year ago. Capex decreased 17.3% year over year to $31.15 million.

Outlook

Fourth-Quarter View

Revenues in the Integrated Care segment are forecasted to witness 0-2.5% year-over-year growth, while the unit’s adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to remain within 12.25-13.75%. U.S. Integrated Care Members are expected to be between 93.5 and 94.5 million.

2024 View

Revenues in the Integrated Care segment are expected to witness low to mid-single-digit growth on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Integrated Care Members are expected to remain within 93.5-94.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the Integrated Care segment is estimated to be within 14.9%-15.3% in 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -37.11% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Teladoc has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Teladoc has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.