Is Teladoc Stock a Buy After Oracle Investment Management Upped Its Stake?

Key Points

Investment firm Oracle Investment Management increased its Teladoc Health holdings by 324,416 shares, adding an estimated $2.13 million in value.

The trade represents a 1.58% increase relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds 705,416 shares valued at $5.45 million.

Teladoc Health is now the fund’s 4th-largest holding, accounting for 3.4% of AUM.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing from November 18, 2025, Oracle Investment Management, which specializes in investments in the healthcare and bioscience industries, bought 324,416 additional shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). The latest position totals 705,416 shares valued at $5.45 million, as of September 30, 2025. This marks a $2.13 million net increase in position value since the prior quarter, reflecting both share purchases and stock price changes.

What else to know

This buy moves Teladoc Health to 3.4% of ORACLE Investment Management’s 13F assets under management, ranking as the fund’s 4th-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: WGS: $95.88 million (60.0% of AUM)

NYSE: BHVN: $11.11 million (6.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ARDX: $8.29 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSE: TDOC: $5.45 million (3.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PLTR: $5.38 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of November 18, 2025, shares were priced at $7.00, down 22.65% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 36.71 percentage points.

Teladoc Health reported $2.53 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue and a five-year revenue CAGR of 35.95%.

The company remains unprofitable, with a trailing twelve-month net loss of $223.59 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-18) $7.00 Market capitalization $1.24 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.53 billion Net loss (TTM) ($223.59 million)

Company Snapshot

Teladoc Health offers virtual healthcare services, including telehealth, chronic condition management, mental health solutions, and expert medical services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands.

The company serves a diverse client base consisting of employers, health plans, hospitals, insurance companies, and individual members in the United States and internationally.

Teladoc operates a platform-driven model integrating primary and specialty care to improve patient outcomes and expand access to healthcare services.

Teladoc Health, Inc. is a leading provider of virtual healthcare solutions, leveraging technology to deliver medical care, chronic disease management, and mental health support at scale. The company operates a platform-driven model that integrates primary and specialty care, aiming to improve patient outcomes and expand access to healthcare services. Teladoc's broad portfolio and established client relationships position it as a key player in the evolving digital health landscape.

Foolish take

Oracle Investment Management's purchase of additional Teladoc stock suggests the investment firm has a bullish outlook towards the tech-enabled healthcare company. Teladoc represented 2.3% of Oracle's AUM in the second quarter, and that's up to 3.4% in Q3.

Teladoc is one of the early telehealth companies, but that hasn't helped it grow revenue. In Q3, sales are down 2% year over year to $626.4 million. On top of that, its Q3 net loss increased to $49.5 million from a loss of $33.3 million in the prior year.

The rise in net loss was due to a goodwill impairment charge of $12.6 million as a result of the acquisition of Telecare Australia. The gloomy Q3 earnings contributed to Teladoc shares dropping near its 52-week low of $6.35.

While Oracle Investment Management's purchase of additional stock signals a belief that shares will recover, Teladoc's Q3 performance suggests now is not the time to buy. The prudent approach is to see signs of Teladoc's business bouncing back from its declining sales over the next few quarters before deciding to invest.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management: The total value of securities a fund must report quarterly to the SEC under Form 13F.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Holding: A specific security or asset owned by an investment fund or portfolio.

Trailing twelve-month (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate): The yearly growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.

Unprofitable: A company that is reporting negative net income, meaning expenses exceed revenues.

Fund: An investment vehicle pooling money from multiple investors to buy securities, managed by professionals.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies and funds for financial reporting and analysis.

Virtual healthcare: Delivery of medical services remotely using digital technology, such as video calls or online platforms.

Telehealth: The use of telecommunications technology to provide healthcare services and consultations remotely.

Chronic condition management: Ongoing care and support for individuals with long-term health conditions, often using digital tools.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool recommends Ardelyx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.