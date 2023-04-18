Teladoc starts telehealth services for weight management, diabetes prevention

Adds details and background

April 18 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N said on Tuesday it was expanding its telehealth services to weight management and prediabetes programs, including prescribing new weight-loss medications.

So far, it was providing doctor-based services to diabetes and hypertension patients only, but will now cater to a large market with new diabetes and weight loss medications as well, Teladoc said.

Teleadoc's move reflects the surge in popularity in weight-loss drugs following the recent approval of Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Wegovy as well as the widely expected approval of Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N tirzepatide for obesity later this year.

Analysts have forecast the global obesity market to be worth around $50 billion in sales in 2030.

Last month, WW International Inc WW.O, known as WeightWatchers, announced its acquisition of subscription telehealth platform Sequence, moving the weight-loss program operator into the obesity drug prescription business.

About 42% of adults in the United States were estimated to live with obesity and 1 in 3 American adults have prediabetes, Teladoc cited as the rationale behind its move.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.