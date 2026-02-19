Teladoc Q4 Earnings: Can Integrated Care Strength Save Profits?

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s bottom line is currently pegged at a loss of 19 cents per shareon revenues of $633.91 million.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate has improved by a penny over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates year-over-year improvement of 32.1%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year decrease of 1%.

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teladoc Health’s revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, implying a decline of 1.9% year over year. But the consensus mark for 2025 EPS is pegged at a loss of $1.20, implying an improvement of 79.6%, year over year.

Teladoc Health’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 14.5%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for Teladoc Health

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

TDOC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping TDOC’s Q4 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Access fees revenues indicates 1.3% year-over-year decline. While revenues from the U.S. operations are expected to have declined in the quarter, the same from International operations are expected to have increased, partially offsetting the negatives.

The consensus mark for revenue from BetterHelp signals a 6.2% fall from a year ago. BetterHelp paying users are expected to have declined 5% in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA from the segment indicates 28.9% year-over-year decline.

The estimate for U.S. Integrated Care members predicts 9.1% increase year over year. Adjusted EBITDA from Integrated Care is expected to have jumped 20.9%. The company expects overall adjusted EBITDA to lie between $73 million and $90 million.

For the full year 2025, it expects free cash flow to be within $170-$185 million.

How Did Other Stocks Perform?

Here are some companies in the broader Medical space that have already reported earnings for this quarter: CVS Health Corporation CVS and Doximity, Inc. DOCS.

CVS Health posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.09, down 8.4% year over year. The metric, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. Revenues rose 8.2% year over year to $105.69 billion. CVS Health’s revenues rose 8.2% year over year to $105.69 billion.

Doximity delivered adjusted EPS of 46 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which increased 2.2% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. Doximity registered revenues of $185.1 million in the fiscal third quarter, up 10% year over year.

