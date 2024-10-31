Teladoc price target raised to $12 from $10 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Teladoc (TDOC) to $12 from $10 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The stock was up 12% on a better than feared Q3 print, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm tells investors to “buy the last cut.”
