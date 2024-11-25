Teladoc launches new AI-enabled capabilities for Virtual Sitter solution

Teladoc (TDOC) Health announced the launch of new AI-enabled capabilities to enhance its Virtual Sitter solution to improve patient safety, address workforce challenges, and enhance care delivery for hospitals and health systems. Every year, nearly 1 million hospitalized patients experience falls, with more than 30% resulting in lasting injuries. According to the CDC, falls result in approximately $50 billion of medical costs each year, and put additional strain on hospitals. Teladoc Health’s Virtual Sitter solution helps address this critical issue. Leveraging AI, a single remote staff member can now monitor up to 25% more patients, helping to increase the capacity of healthcare inpatient teams. This latest innovation builds on Teladoc Health’s broader suite of inpatient connected care solutions, which support virtual nursing, physician consults, interpretive services, and other hybrid care services that help reduce the administrative burden on bedside staff and improve both clinician and patient satisfaction. “For more than a decade, we’ve pioneered new ways for technology to support human interaction in patient care, helping hospitals and health systems transform care delivery and meet their most pressing challenges,” said Andy Puterbaugh, Teladoc Health President of Hospitals and Health Systems. “New applications of AI are now accelerating our impact, supporting continuous improvement of our fully integrated suite of connected care solutions, including Virtual Sitter.”

