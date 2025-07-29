Teladoc Inc. Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$32.66 million

The company's earnings came in at -$32.66 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$837.67 million, or -$4.92 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $631.90 million from $642.44 million last year.

Teladoc Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$32.66 Mln. vs. -$837.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.19 vs. -$4.92 last year. -Revenue: $631.90 Mln vs. $642.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.35) - (-$0.20) Next quarter revenue guidance: $614 - $636 Mln Full year EPS guidance: (-$1.35) - (-$1.00) Full year revenue guidance: $2,501 - $2,548 Mln

