Teladoc Health Up On Deal To Launch Teladoc On Amazon Alexa

(RTTNews) - Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) are rising more than 7% in the morning trade on Monday after the virtual healthcare services provider announced its teaming up with Amazon to launch Teladoc on Amazon Alexa.

The launch of Teladoc on Alexa enables customers to have voice-activated general medical virtual care on Echo devices, such as an Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show.

Teledoc is expected to launch on Alexa initially via audio, with video visits planned for later.

The company said that the cost per visit can be as low as $0 per visit with insurance or $75 without insurance.

"Whether they're taking care of their sick child in the middle of the night or wanting to ask a doctor about allergy symptoms in between meetings during the day, we hope this experience will help customers find the convenient help they want from the comfort of their own home," said Debra Chrapaty, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Amazon Alexa.

TDOC is at $75.79 currently. It has been trading in the range of $58.05-$246.66 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.