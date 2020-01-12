Markets
Teladoc Health To Buy InTouch Health In $600 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) agreed to acquire InTouch Health, a provider of enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems, for $600 million.

The purchase price will consist of about $150 million in cash and $450 million of Teladoc Health common stock.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second-quarter.

InTouch Health is expected to generate 2019 revenues of about $80 million, growing about 35% versus the prior year.

