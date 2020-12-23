Teladoc Health (TDOC), WTI to Gain from Intel's Investment

Teladoc Health, Inc.’s TDOC virtual care enablement platform will be leveraged more effectively by World Telehealth Initiative (WTI), following the recent investment from Intel Corporation INTC.

Notably, WTI — a nonprofit organization that was established in 2017 — has been working closely with Teladoc Health to provide healthcare services to people residing in underserved communities globally. This initiative is of immense importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic induced health crisis.



The telehealth platform of Teladoc Health has been complementing WTI’s endeavors, which presently cater to the healthcare needs of over 15 developing communities worldwide. The virtual care platform equips the broad network of volunteer medical professionals at WTI to allocate time for virtually communicating with people through the clinics and facilities of under-resourced communities. Intel’s recent investment is likely to provide a boost to this endeavor of Teladoc Health and WTI.

Considering the hurdles encountered while deploying healthcare workers to rural or remote regions, Teladoc Health’s platform provides for a cost-effective solution, which can reach out to the vulnerable population residing in above-mentioned countries.

Notably, the company’s telehealth platform has been developed using advanced technologies, which facilitates easy communication between healthcare providers and people from the comfort of their homes. With access to Teladoc’s virtual care platform, WTI’s plans to expand its services to 40 further communities in the next two years seem well on track.

Moreover, Teladoc has been implementing on several initiatives to boost telehealth offerings. This is primarily owing to the growing popularity of telemedicine, which was steadily gaining traction for quite some time. However, stringent social distancing measures being observed on account of the coronavirus have compelled patients to resort to telehealth services in order to avail medical help. Thus, the pandemic has further accelerated the usage of telehealth services, and Teladoc Health is well poised to capitalize on the current scenario.

There is a pressing need to address the healthcare needs of underserved areas worldwide. These communities are plagued with either dearth of resources and even if they are available, the services are often of inferior quality. It is worth mentioning that some of these people may also not be able to afford the available healthcare services. Case in point, the much-needed services cannot be availed by over 1 billion people due to the above-stated reasons per the World Health Organization (WHO). Consequently, these enhanced telehealth solutions can help serve the underserved communities, which have been devastated by the pandemic.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) healthcare provider have soared 149.5% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 36.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Furthermore, Teladoc Health has been constantly pursuing either telemedicine services launches or joining forces with other healthcare providers in a bid to boost telehealth offerings. The company introduced the telemedicine service — Mental Health Care this October, which intends to offer improved mental health outcomes for Canadian employees. This July, it completed the buyout of InTouch Health, the leading provider of enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. It is worth mentioning that WTI has also been a partner organization for InTouch Health.

Among other stocks in the medical space, Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN and Humana Inc. HUM have also developed telehealth services.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.