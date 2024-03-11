Teladoc Health (TDOC) Unveils Solution to Ease Weight Loss

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently enhanced its weight management capabilities in a bid to offer a personalized health and medical care program to keep an eye on minimizing care costs related to obesity and promoting healthy weight loss. The new solution will be offered to TDOC’s members via health plans or employers. Its shares gained 0.5% on Mar 8.

The Comprehensive Weight Management solution is devised by a multidisciplinary clinical care squad powered by an extensive provider network of Teladoc Health, which is well-versed in obesity medicine and providing coordinated, member-focused care. Based on comprehensive assistance from experts, the new program pursues an evidence-based, personalized and integrated approach to weight loss, delves into lifestyle changes related to nutrition, activity, sleep and stress, and subsequently, brings about better cardiometabolic health outcomes.

The tailored solution makes use of optional provider-led efficient prescribing, greater member assistance and direct Pharmacy Benefit Manager integration, which in turn, enables plan sponsors and pharmacy benefit managers to better manage and ease the mounting intricacies and expenses linked with obesity management.

This results in the increased efficacy of glucagon-like peptide 1 and other anti-obesity medications. The enhanced solution also brings about improved care coordination with non-Teladoc Health physicians. Meanwhile, it also assures to offer assistance in the form of digitally enabled smart scales, digital meal planning tools and wearable connectivity to bring about better health outcomes. With integrated clinical care, the ulterior motive of the new program remains to address the whole-person health requirements of its members.

The recent move reflects Teladoc Health’s sincere efforts to further solidify its weight management solution in light of rapidly evolving scientific advancements and market needs. Additionally, the initiative can also be termed as a time opportune one because more than 40% of American adults are likely to be obese. This condition, if not checked at the correct time, can give rise to heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and other health complications.

Obese people need to be monitored carefully as the disease witnesses periods of high risk, control and recurrence. This provides a perfect opportunity for Teladoc Health to capitalize on through its tailored weight management program. The lucrativeness of the new solution is expected to fetch higher members to TDOC and subsequently, boost its top line in the days ahead.

Shares of Teladoc Health have lost 28.4% year to date against the industry’s 6.2% growth. TDOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



