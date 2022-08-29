Teladoc Health (TDOC) Ties Up to Upgrade RPM Care in Canada

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently collaborated with the remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform Cloud DX to effectively address the remote monitoring needs of the Canadians.

As part of this alliance, Teladoc Health's virtual care software platform Solo, and its chronic care management and mental health programs will be included in Cloud DX's RPM ecosystem called Connected Health. This integration will extend improved RPM solutions to help patients smoothly establish contacts with the clinical team members and pave the way for better health outcomes.

As the RPM solutions provide the necessary healthcare services to patients within the comforts of their homes, pressure might decline on the hospitals and clinicians, who can devote time to treating acute or complex cases instead of tackling frequent visits of non-emergency patients.

The recent partnership seems to be a win-win situation for both Teladoc Health and Cloud DX. TDOC’s virtual care and chronic care management services have an expansive reach. Solo is presently adopted in more than 4,000 hospitals and health systems across the globe. The solution is likely to receive a boost from the partnership as hospitals and clinics that use the Cloud DX platform to treat acute and complex patients can now access the Solo solution.

The Cloud DX platform will be strengthened by the integration of the virtual care prowess of Teladoc Health into it. As a joint benefit, both partners will be able to solidify their presence across Canada through this latest tie-up.

Teladoc Health’s sincere efforts to leverage clinical and digital solutions that perfectly align with market needs for providing virtual care are clearly reflected by its latest move. TDOC has a robust telehealth platform to address the urgent need for virtual care, which has been in huge demand since 2020 and shows no signs of receding.

The platform was created via advanced technologies, partnerships with well-established healthcare providers and substantial investments. It aims to integrate convenient and cost-effective digital care into a nation’s healthcare system to provide patients with seamless access to high-quality healthcare services.

Shares of Teladoc Health have lost 56.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 17.7%.



Teladoc Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are McKesson Corporation MCK, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH and The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG. While Lantheus flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), McKesson and Ensign Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

McKesson’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average being 13.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCK’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 2.4%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 4% from the respective year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for MCK’s 2022 earnings has moved 4.3% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Lantheus outpaced earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 54.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.57 per share, indicating to increase more than seven-fold from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for LNTH’s 2022 earnings has moved 15.9% north in the past 30 days.

Ensign Group’s earnings beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 1.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 13.2%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 13% from the respective year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for ENSG’s 2022 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of McKesson, Lantheus and Ensign Group have gained 34.2%, 63.9%, and 4.1%, respectively, in the past six months.





