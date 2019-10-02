Teladoc Health (TDOC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.99, changing hands as low as $60.05 per share. Teladoc Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDOC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.08 per share, with $81.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.43.

