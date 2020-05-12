Teladoc Health (TDOC): Has the Buying Gone Too Far?

As I have said many times before, when it comes to trading, I am, by both nature and training, a contrarian. Momentum trading, going with the flow and following a move that is already established, has its place in intraday trading, of course, and is very profitable for some, but opposing conventional wisdom is where the big, longer-term opportunities lie. This market, with massive two-way volatility and wild gyrations as conventional wisdom changes, has produced a lot of those opportunities.

One example would be the rapid rise of stocks that are perceived as being long-term beneficiaries of the strange situation that we are all in right now. At or near the lows of the market, it made no sense that potential beneficiaries were being sold off along with everything else. With hindsight, does anybody really think that the world’s population staying at home could possibly be bad for Netflix (NFLX)? And yet that stock dropped over 25% in the first two weeks of March.

Just as that selloff was overdone, in some cases it looks as if the rush to buy stock in companies whose businesses are based on minimal direct contact are soaring, no matter what the fundamentals of said business may be.

Take Teladoc Health (TDOC) for example:

I know, I know -- Teladoc is obviously a huge beneficiary here. People are getting sick and the pandemic has necessitated a lot of remote doctor visits, rapidly accelerating a trend that was already taking hold before coronavirus. As the market leader in remote healthcare provision, Teladoc is ideally placed to benefit from that.

My question is, though, when will they turn that dominance and fortuitous conditions into a profit?

The simple fact is that Teladoc doesn’t make money. Revenues may be growing rapidly, but losses are remaining pretty constant. I understand that in some cases growth is far more important than profit for companies, particularly at the beginning of a fundamental shift in society that benefits them. It is the so-called Amazon (AMZN) model. However, as I have pointed out before when discussing that model, what most people seem to forget is that prior to their rapid expansion, Amazon did show for a few years that they could make money.

Teladoc has never done that.

They probably will at some point, but for now, despite rapid revenue growth, they lose money every quarter. According to the guidance that came with their last earnings report a couple of weeks ago, that isn’t going to change this year either. They forecast a loss for 2020 of between $1.27 and $1.13 per share on revenue of $800 to $825 million. Wall Street was anticipating around -$1.11 on around $744 million. Teladoc is basically saying they will bring in more money than expected, and yet lose even more than expected doing it.

Again, there is nothing wrong with that per se. The thing is, at this point, there just has to be some certainty about when, or even if, they can turn a profit.

They are not without competitors. There are plenty of other companies doing the same thing and, even more worryingly in the long term, very few barriers to entry should one of the tech giants decide to get in the business in a serious way. A company like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) or Microsoft (MSFT) could easily buy a competitor and take on TDOC at the buying market share game. I know who I would bet on to outlast the competition should that happen.

I have nothing against Teladoc. They are providing an extremely valuable service right now and are obviously led by an ambitious, extremely smart and competent team. I sincerely hope they do well. My problem is with the market that has looked at all of that and decided to ignore the risks involved in buying a company that has never made money, and that could easily be squeezed by a much bigger company with virtually unlimited resources before they get a chance to do so.

Traders and investors have latched onto the idea that Teladoc will be a winner in the current situation and, desperate for something to buy, have pushed the stock price to a point that makes little or no sense. The last time reality intruded on the narrative, when TDOC released earnings and that guidance for more losses, on April 29th, the stock dropped to a point around 25% below its high.

We are pushing back towards that high again, but that reality is still there. As a result, I certainly wouldn’t be a buyer of TDOC here and if I held the stock would look to take some profit before that becomes evident and the tide turns.

