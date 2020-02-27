Teladoc Health Stock Is Surging on Earnings and a Possible Coronavirus Boost

Teladoc Health stock jumped after the company reported revenues that beat analyst expectations and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said communities may need to increase the use of telehealth tools if the novel coronavirus continues to spread inside the U.S.

Shares of the telemedicine leader Teladoc Health jumped substantially on Thursday morning after the company reported revenues that beat analyst expectations. The surge comes two days after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said that communities may need to increase the use of telehealth tools if the novel coronavirus continues to spread inside the U.S.

In a note on Thursday, J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill wrote that the Covid-19 epidemic “could drive incremental upside” for Teladoc (ticker: TDOC). She also noted that the company is providing real-time data to help the CDC track the coronavirus’s spread. On an investor call, the company said that it wasn’t yet possible to project the impact of the disease.

“And at this point, it’s still too early to be able to quantify the impact that the outbreak could have on our business,” the company’s CEO, Jason Gorevic, said. “Our top priority right now is to take care of those people who are potentially affected, spanning both care providers and individuals around the world.”

The big news for the company on Wednesday evening was that its fourth-quarter revenues were $156.5 million, up 27% from the same quarter last year. The revenues beat the S&P Capital IQ Consensus estimate of $153.1 million.

The company also said it had 36.7 million paid members in the U.S., up 61.1% since the end of 2018, and 19.3 million users who pay a per-visit fee, up 104.2% since the end of 2018.

“Particularly strong was membership growth and utilization, suggesting TDOC is not only in the right place at the right time but is also executing on its game plan,” wrote SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Sandy Draper in a note Thursday.

Shares of Teladoc soared 22.2% as the market opened on Thursday, setting a 52-week high. The stock is up 39.9% so far this year.

“TDOC told us it had a strong 4Q in January, and the CDC told us to use telehealth yesterday,” wrote Jefferies analyst David Windley in a Thursday note. Still, Windley kept a Hold rating on the stock.

“The stock reacted strongly to both already,” he wrote.

