Teladoc Health Stock: Lots to Like

I am bullish on Teladoc Health (TDOC) due the company’s strong competitive position in its industry, robust growth momentum and outlook, and general support from Wall Street analysts.

Teladoc Health is a U.S.-based multinational company focusing on telemedicine and virtual healthcare. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Teladoc was founded in 2002 in Dallas. The company mainly uses telephone and videoconferencing to provide customers with remote medical care.

It is also involved in AI, analytics and telehealth devices. The physicians treat non-emergency conditions and are involved in more than 400 medical specialties. Teladoc is the largest telemedicine company in the U.S. and serves around 130 countries around the world.

Recent Results

For the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, Teladoc reported total revenue of $5.21 billion, which was an increase of 81% from the previous year’s $2.88 billion. A large portion of this revenue came from access fees. The U.S. contributed towards revenues at a significantly higher rate than other regions.

The total number of paid memberships in the U.S. by the end of the third quarter stood at 52.5 billion, showing a 2% growth since the previous year. Chronic care enrollment was at 725,000.

The total visit count by the end of the quarter stood at 3.3 million in the U.S., and 0.5 million internationally, showing a 40% and 19% growth, respectively. Utilization of the platform was 23.7% as compared to 16.5% last year.

There was a total net loss of $84.3 million for the quarter, in comparison to the $35.9 million from the previous year. The net loss per share was $0.53, compared to $0.43 from the same period last year. Net loss and net loss per share also include amortization of intangible assets, as well as the extinguishment of debt.

Total GAAP gross margin was 67.1% for the third quarter, as compared to 63.3% for the previous year.

For the next quarter, Teledoc expects total revenues between and $456 million and $536 million, with a total membership count in the U.S. to increase to 52.5 million to 53.5 million.

Valuation Metrics

Teladoc’s stock looks attractively valued at the moment as its EV/EBITDA ratio is currently 54.3x compared to its historical average of 74.1x.

While the multiple is high, the growth prospects are expected to remain quite strong with EBITDA expected to grow by 106.8% in 2021 after growing by 298.5% in 2020. Furthermore, EBITDA is expected to grow by another 40.1% in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, Teladoc earns a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 11 Buy ratings, 11 Hold ratings, and zero Sell ratings in the past three months. Additionally, the average Teladoc price target of $162.45 puts the upside potential at 57.4%.

Summary and Conclusions

Teladoc is a key player in a high growth industry. Its growth has been stellar and its stock price has shot up as a result. Furthermore, growth is expected to remain strong moving forward and Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on shares as well.

That said, the stock’s valuation does require that company continue to generate strong growth in the face of increased competition in the space.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

