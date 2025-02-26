Teladoc Health Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Teladoc Health's 2024 financial results show declining revenues, increased net losses, and a focus on future growth strategies.
Teladoc Health, Inc. announced its financial results for 2024, reporting a slight revenue decrease of 1% year-over-year, totaling $2.57 billion, with a net loss of $1.00 billion, significantly higher than the $220 million loss in the previous year. In the fourth quarter, revenue declined by 3% to $640.5 million, and the net loss was $48.4 million. The results were influenced by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790 million related to the BetterHelp segment. Despite these challenges, the company highlighted positive developments in their Integrated Care segment, with plans to acquire Catapult Health, and aims to stabilize the BetterHelp division amidst a tough operating environment. Teladoc provided financial guidance for 2025, projecting revenue in the range of $2.47 to $2.58 billion, reflecting a focus on executing growth strategies and improving its cost structure.
Potential Positives
- The Integrated Care segment reported a revenue increase of 2% in the Fourth Quarter 2024 and a 4% increase for the Full Year 2024, indicating growth in a key area of the business.
- Successful progress on key priorities, including the announced acquisition of Catapult Health, which may enhance service offerings and market position.
- The company maintained a strong cash position with $1,298.3 million in cash at the end of December 2024, providing financial stability for future investments.
Potential Negatives
- Full Year 2024 net loss increased significantly to $1,001.2 million, or $5.87 per share, compared to a net loss of $220.4 million, or $1.34 per share, in the prior year.
- A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790.0 million was recorded, indicating potential overvaluation of assets related to the BetterHelp segment.
- Fourth Quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA saw a drastic decline of 35% to $74.8 million compared to $114.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, signaling deteriorating operational performance.
FAQ
What were Teladoc Health's revenue results for Full Year 2024?
Teladoc Health reported Full Year 2024 revenue of $2,569.6 million, down 1% compared to Full Year 2023.
How much was the net loss for Fourth Quarter 2024?
The net loss for Fourth Quarter 2024 was $48.4 million, or $0.28 per share.
What factors impacted Teladoc's financial results in 2024?
Key factors include a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790 million and stock-based compensation expenses.
What is the financial outlook for Teladoc in 2025?
For 2025, Teladoc expects revenue between $2,468 - $2,576 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $278 - $319 million.
When is Teladoc'searnings conference call
Theearnings conference callis scheduled for February 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. E.T.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024 (“Full Year 2024”) and three months ended December 31, 2024 (“Fourth Quarter 2024”). Unless otherwise noted, percentage and other changes are relative to the full year ended December 31, 2023 (“Full Year 2023”) and three months ended December 31, 2023 (“Fourth Quarter 2023”).
Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Full Year
2024
revenue of
$2,569.6 million
, down
1%
year-over-year, and Fourth Quarter 2024 revenue of $640.5 million, do
wn
3%
year-over-year
Full Year 2024 net loss of $1,001.2 million, or $5.87 per share, and Fourth Quarter 2024 net loss of $48.4 million, or $0.28 per share
Full Year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $310.7 million
, down
5%
year-over-year, and Fourth Quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $74.8 million
, down
35%
year-over-year
Full Year
2024
operating cash flow of
$293.7 million
, down from
$350.0 million
; Full Year
2024
free cash flow of
$169.6 million
, down from
$193.7 million
; cash position of
$1,298.3 million
at
December 31, 2024
Initiates
2025
guidance
“We had a solid finish to the year, both in terms of performance and advancing initiatives important to our future. Consistent with our guidance range, Integrated Care delivered revenue growth and strong margin expansion, and progressed well on key priorities, including the announced agreement to acquire Catapult Health. In BetterHelp, while we were pleased with the sequential improvement in key metrics in the fourth quarter, the operating environment continues to be challenging and we remain focused on actions to stabilize results consistent with our overall virtual mental health strategy,” said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health.
“As we look forward in 2025, execution will continue to be a top priority as we advance efforts to unlock growth opportunities and position the company for long term success. We will also remain focused on our cost structure, building on the significant improvements achieved in 2024 over the prior year. I believe we are setting a stronger foundation to drive our business going forward and we have a committed team operating with speed and urgency,” Divita added.
Key Financial Data
($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue
$
640,491
$
660,527
(3)%
$
2,569,574
$
2,602,415
(1)%
Net loss
$
(48,409
)
$
(28,890
)
(68)%
$
(1,001,245
)
$
(220,368
)
n/m
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.17
)
(65)%
$
(5.87
)
$
(1.34
)
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
74,835
$
114,443
(35)%
$
310,711
$
328,120
(5)%
See note (1) in the Notes section that follows.
n/m – not meaningful
Fourth Quarter 2024
Revenue
decreased 3% to $640.5 million from $660.5 million in Fourth Quarter 2023. Access fees revenue decreased 5% to $543.1 million and other revenue grew 12% to $97.4 million. U.S. revenue decreased 5% to $535.4 million and International revenue grew 10% to $105.1 million.
Teladoc Health Integrated Care (“Integrated Care”) segment revenue increased 2% to $390.7 million in Fourth Quarter 2024 and BetterHelp segment revenue decreased 10% to $249.8 million.
Net loss
totaled $48.4 million, or $0.28 per share, for Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to $28.9 million, or $0.17 per share, for Fourth Quarter 2023. Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 included stock-based compensation expense of $27.5 million, or $0.16 per share pre-tax, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $51.0 million, or $0.29 per share pre-tax. Net loss for Fourth Quarter 2024 also included $5.6 million, or $0.03 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs, related to severance costs and costs associated with office space reduction.
Results for Fourth Quarter 2023 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $46.8 million, or $0.28 per share pre-tax, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $70.8 million, or $0.43 per share pre-tax.
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
decreased 35% to $74.8 million, compared to $114.4 million for Fourth Quarter 2023. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to $53.2 million in Fourth Quarter 2024 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 63% to $21.7 million in Fourth Quarter 2024.
GAAP gross margin
, which includes amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment, was 65.7% for Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to 68.8% for Fourth Quarter 2023.
Adjusted gross margin
(1)
was 70.5% for Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to 70.7% for Fourth Quarter 2023.
Full Year Ended December 31, 2024
Revenue
decreased 1% to $2,569.6 million from $2,602.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Access fees revenue decreased 3% to $2,215.2 million, and other revenue grew 11% to $354.4 million. U.S. revenue decreased 3% to $2,160.0 million, and International revenue grew 12% to $409.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Revenue for the Integrated Care segment increased 4% to $1,528.9 million and for the BetterHelp segment decreased 8% to $1,040.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Non-cash goodwill impairment charge
of $790.0 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024 and was attributable to changes in estimates of future cash flows related to the company’s BetterHelp segment. The non-cash charge had no impact on the provision for income taxes.
Net loss
totaled $1,001.2 million, or $5.87 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $220.4 million, or $1.34 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Results for the year ended December 31, 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790.0 million, or $4.63 per share pre-tax, stock-based compensation expense of $146.0 million, or $0.86 per share pre-tax, restructuring costs of $20.4 million, or $0.12 per share pre-tax, primarily related to severance costs, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $230.3 million, or $1.35 per share pre-tax.
Results for the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $201.6 million, or $1.22 per share pre-tax, amortization of acquired intangibles of $243.0 million, or $1.48 per share pre-tax, as well as restructuring costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space and severance of $16.9 million, or $0.10 per share pre-tax.
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
decreased 5% to $310.7 million, compared to $328.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $232.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 43% to $77.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
GAAP gross margin
, which includes amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment, was 66.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 68.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Adjusted gross margin
(1)
was 70.8% for both the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Capex and Cash Flow
Cash flow from operations was $85.9 million in Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to $130.1 million in Fourth Quarter 2023, and was $293.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $350.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Capitalized expenditures and capitalized software development costs (together, “Capex”) were $29.6 million in Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to $36.5 million in Fourth Quarter 2023, and were $124.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $156.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Free cash flow was $56.3 million in Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to $93.6 million in Fourth Quarter 2023, and was $169.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $193.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Financial Outlook
The outlook provided below is based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today, and includes anticipated contribution from the acquisition of Catapult Health, which we expect to close at the end of February. However, it does not include the impact of any purchase accounting or any potential impairments resulting from such acquisition. Accordingly, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for future financial performance.
For the full year of 2025, we expect:
Full Year 2025 Outlook Range
Revenue
$2,468 - $2,576 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$278 - $319 million
Net loss per share
($1.10) - ($0.50)
Free Cash Flow
$190- $220 million
U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)
101 - 103 million
Integrated Care
Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)
0.00% - 3.00%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.30% - 15.30%
BetterHelp
Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)
(9.75%) - (3.75%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
6.25% - 7.75%
For the first quarter of 2025, we expect:
1Q 2025 Outlook Range
Revenue
$608 - $629 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$47 - $59 million
Net loss per share
($0.40) - ($0.15)
U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)
101 - 102 million
Integrated Care
Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)
(0.50%) - 2.00%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.25% - 12.75%
BetterHelp
Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)
(13.50%) - (9.00%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
2.00% - 4.25%
See note (2) in the Notes section that follows.
Earnings Conference Call
The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024earnings conference calland webcast will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code #259200. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=72270. A live audio webcast will also be available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members, BetterHelp paying users or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings, including our ability to effectively compete; (iii) results of litigation or regulatory actions; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or the loss of a significant number of members or BetterHelp paying users; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of and risk related to impairment losses with respect to goodwill or other assets; and (viii) the success of our operational review of the company to achieve a more balanced approach to growth and margin. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
640,491
$
660,527
$
2,569,574
$
2,602,415
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below)
188,928
193,424
751,270
760,031
Advertising and marketing
174,726
147,156
705,787
688,854
Sales
52,726
53,451
204,993
213,780
Technology and development
76,752
89,938
307,274
348,521
General and administrative
99,996
108,957
435,490
464,659
Goodwill impairment
—
—
790,000
—
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs
456
4,262
1,743
21,110
Restructuring costs
5,602
899
20,355
16,942
Amortization of intangible assets
86,540
94,728
363,365
325,933
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,980
2,793
10,183
11,138
Total costs and expenses
688,706
695,608
3,590,460
2,850,968
Loss from operations
(48,215
)
(35,081
)
(1,020,886
)
(248,553
)
Interest income
(14,231
)
(13,707
)
(57,071
)
(46,782
)
Interest expense
6,846
5,538
23,803
22,282
Other expense (income), net
7,341
(1,537
)
6,035
(4,445
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(48,171
)
(25,375
)
(993,653
)
(219,608
)
Provision for income taxes
238
3,515
7,592
760
Net loss
$
(48,409
)
$
(28,890
)
$
(1,001,245
)
$
(220,368
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(5.87
)
$
(1.34
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
172,765,307
166,059,023
170,564,088
164,578,219
Stock-based Compensation Summary
Compensation expense for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands, unaudited):
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately)
$
1,000
$
1,418
$
4,782
$
5,478
Advertising and marketing
1,552
3,773
12,575
15,300
Sales
4,683
8,393
24,807
35,448
Technology and development
7,721
15,352
34,855
58,336
General and administrative
12,516
17,906
68,932
86,988
Total stock-based compensation expense (3)
$
27,472
$
46,842
$
145,951
$
201,550
See note (3) in the Notes section that follows.
Revenues
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
($ in thousands, unaudited)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue by Type
Access fees
$
543,123
$
573,920
(5)%
$
2,215,220
$
2,282,521
(3)%
Other
97,368
86,607
12%
354,354
319,894
11%
Total Revenue
$
640,491
$
660,527
(3)%
$
2,569,574
$
2,602,415
(1)%
Revenue by Geography
U.S. Revenue
$
535,396
$
564,763
(5)%
$
2,159,959
$
2,237,533
(3)%
International Revenue
105,095
95,764
10%
409,615
364,882
12%
Total Revenue
$
640,491
$
660,527
(3)%
$
2,569,574
$
2,602,415
(1)%
Summary Operating Metrics
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Total Visits
4.4
4.4
—%
17.3
18.4
(6)%
Integrated Care
As of December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
Change
U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)
93.8
89.6
5%
Chronic Care Program Enrollment (4)
1.203
1.158
4%
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Average Monthly Revenue
Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (5)
$
1.39
$
1.42
(2)%
$
1.37
$
1.41
(3)%
BetterHelp
Average for
Average for
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
BetterHelp Paying Users (6)
0.400
0.425
(6)%
0.405
0.457
(11)%
See notes (2), (4), (5), and (6) in the Notes section that follows.
Selected Operating Results by Segment (see notes (7) in the Notes section that follows)
The following table presents selected operating results by reportable segment for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
($ in thousands, unaudited)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Integrated Care
Revenue
$
390,672
$
384,356
2%
$
1,528,870
$
1,468,794
4%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
53,161
$
55,971
(5)%
$
232,902
$
191,871
21%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
13.6
%
14.6
%
15.2
%
13.1
%
BetterHelp
Therapy Services
$
244,352
$
271,273
(10)%
$
1,017,725
$
1,116,693
(9)%
Other Wellness Services
5,467
4,898
12%
22,979
16,928
36%
Total Revenue
$
249,819
$
276,171
(10)%
$
1,040,704
$
1,133,621
(8)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
21,674
$
58,472
(63)%
$
77,809
$
136,249
(43)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
8.7
%
21.2
%
7.5
%
12.0
%
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,001,245
)
$
(220,368
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities:
Goodwill impairment
790,000
—
Amortization of intangible assets
363,365
325,933
Depreciation of property and equipment
10,183
11,138
Amortization of right-of-use assets
9,295
11,650
Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts
3,795
4,686
Stock-based compensation
145,951
201,550
Deferred income taxes
(1,145
)
(1,903
)
Other, net
9,796
5,692
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(375
)
(10,252
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,188
12,461
Inventory
(9,749
)
24,095
Other assets
(1,257
)
(23,052
)
Accounts payable
(10,365
)
(4,185
)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
30,178
9,069
Accrued compensation
(20,499
)
19,180
Deferred revenue
(18,246
)
(4,900
)
Operating lease liabilities
(10,892
)
(10,224
)
Other liabilities
(298
)
(549
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
293,680
350,021
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(10,790
)
(11,464
)
Capitalized software development costs
(113,262
)
(144,884
)
Other, net
—
1
Net cash used in investing activities
(124,052
)
(156,347
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
3,566
1,481
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
4,748
9,651
Other, net
(2
)
(278
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
8,312
10,854
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
177,940
204,528
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes
(3,288
)
965
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,123,675
918,182
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
1,298,327
$
1,123,675
The following table presents the selected cash flow information for the following quarters (in thousands, unaudited):
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
85,902
$
130,082
Net cash used in investing activities
(29,644
)
(36,506
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,882
(1,775
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes
(3,855
)
1,347
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
54,285
$
93,148
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,298,327
$
1,123,675
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,134 and $4,240 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
214,146
217,423
Inventories
38,138
29,513
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
113,296
118,437
Total current assets
1,663,907
1,489,048
Property and equipment, net
29,487
32,032
Goodwill
283,190
1,073,190
Intangible assets, net
1,431,360
1,677,781
Operating lease—right-of-use assets
27,092
40,060
Other assets
81,488
80,258
Total assets
$
3,516,524
$
4,392,369
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
33,130
$
43,637
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
202,157
178,634
Accrued compensation
76,229
102,686
Deferred revenue—current
79,296
95,659
Convertible senior notes, net—current
550,723
—
Total current liabilities
941,535
420,616
Other liabilities
720
1,080
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
32,135
42,837
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
9,786
13,623
Deferred taxes, net
49,851
49,452
Convertible senior notes, net—non-current
991,418
1,538,688
Total liabilities
2,025,445
2,066,296
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 173,405,016 shares and 166,658,253 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively
173
167
Additional paid-in capital
17,759,194
17,591,551
Accumulated deficit
(16,229,900
)
(15,228,655
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(38,388
)
(36,990
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,491,079
2,326,073
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,516,524
$
4,392,369
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance, which include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance, and are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. We further believe that these financial measures are useful to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, and that free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed together with GAAP results, provides management, investors, and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance.
Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before provision for income taxes; other expense (income), net; interest income; interest expense; depreciation of property and equipment; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring costs; acquisition, integration, and transformation cost; goodwill impairment; and stock-based compensation.
Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs.
Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from that of others in our industry, and other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, and they should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share, net cash from operating activities or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;
adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;
adjusted EBITDA eliminates the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and does not reflect other expense (income), net, interest income, or interest expense;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but, rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect goodwill impairment charges; and
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock-based compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs.
In addition, although amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment are non-cash charges, the assets being amortized and depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.
We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities, and other performance measures.
In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
The following is a reconciliation of gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted gross profit:
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
640,491
$
660,527
$
2,569,574
$
2,602,415
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below)
(188,928
)
(193,424
)
(751,270
)
(760,031
)
Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment
(31,052
)
(12,658
)
(113,747
)
(67,751
)
Gross Profit
420,511
454,445
1,704,557
1,774,633
Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment
31,052
12,658
113,747
67,751
Adjusted gross profit
$
451,563
$
467,103
$
1,818,304
$
1,842,384
Gross margin
65.7
%
68.8
%
66.3
%
68.2
%
Adjusted gross margin
70.5
%
70.7
%
70.8
%
70.8
%
The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, unaudited)
Outlook in millions (8)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
First
Quarter
Full Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
2025
2025
Net income (loss)
$
(48,409
)
$
(28,890
)
$
(1,001,245
)
$
(220,368
)
$(70) - (26)
$(196) - (89)
Add:
Provision for income taxes
238
3,515
7,592
760
Other expense (income), net
7,341
(1,537
)
6,035
(4,445
)
Interest expense
6,846
5,538
23,803
22,282
Interest income
(14,231
)
(13,707
)
(57,071
)
(46,782
)
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,980
2,793
10,183
11,138
Amortization of intangible assets
86,540
94,728
363,365
325,933
Restructuring costs
5,602
899
20,355
16,942
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs
456
4,262
1,743
21,110
Goodwill impairment
—
—
790,000
—
Stock-based compensation
27,472
46,842
145,951
201,550
Total Adjustments
123,244
143,333
1,311,956
548,488
75 - 129
367 - 515
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
74,835
$
114,443
$
310,711
$
328,120
$49 - 59
$278 - 319
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Integrated Care
$
53,161
$
55,971
$
232,902
$
191,871
BetterHelp
21,674
58,472
77,809
136,249
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
74,835
$
114,443
$
310,711
$
328,120
See note (8) in the Notes section that follows.
The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Outlook (9)
December 31,
December 31,
Full Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
2025 (in millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
85,902
$
130,082
$
293,680
$
350,021
$321 - 341
Capital expenditures
(6,132
)
(1,404
)
(10,790
)
(11,464
)
Capitalized software development costs
(23,512
)
(35,103
)
(113,262
)
(144,884
)
Capex
(29,644
)
(36,507
)
(124,052
)
(156,348
)
(131) - (121)
Free Cash Flow
$
56,258
$
93,575
$
169,628
$
193,673
$190 - 220
See note (9) in the Notes section that follows.
Notes:
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
U.S. Integrated Care Members represent the number of unique individuals who have paid access and visit fee only access to our suite of integrated care services in the U.S. at the end of the applicable period.
Excluding the amount capitalized related to software development projects.
Chronic Care Program Enrollment represents the total number of enrollees across our suite of chronic care programs at the end of the applicable period.
Average monthly revenue per U.S. Integrated Care member is calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from the Integrated Care segment by the average number of U.S. Integrated Care Members (see note 2) during the applicable period.
BetterHelp Paying Users represent the average number of global monthly paying users of our BetterHelp therapy services during the applicable period.
We have two segments: Integrated Care and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment includes a suite of global virtual medical services including general medical, expert medical services, specialty medical, chronic condition management, mental health, and enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual therapy and other wellness services provided on a global basis which are predominantly marketed and sold on a direct-to-consumer basis.
We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as impairments, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and restructuring costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.
We have not provided a line-item reconciliation for free cash flow to net cash from operating activities for this future period because we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.
Investors:
Michael Minchak
617-444-9612
ir@teladochealth.com
Media:
Lou Serio
202-569-9715
pr@teladochealth.com
