Teladoc Health Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Teladoc Health's 2024 financial results show declining revenues, increased net losses, and a focus on future growth strategies.

Teladoc Health, Inc. announced its financial results for 2024, reporting a slight revenue decrease of 1% year-over-year, totaling $2.57 billion, with a net loss of $1.00 billion, significantly higher than the $220 million loss in the previous year. In the fourth quarter, revenue declined by 3% to $640.5 million, and the net loss was $48.4 million. The results were influenced by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790 million related to the BetterHelp segment. Despite these challenges, the company highlighted positive developments in their Integrated Care segment, with plans to acquire Catapult Health, and aims to stabilize the BetterHelp division amidst a tough operating environment. Teladoc provided financial guidance for 2025, projecting revenue in the range of $2.47 to $2.58 billion, reflecting a focus on executing growth strategies and improving its cost structure.

Potential Positives

The Integrated Care segment reported a revenue increase of 2% in the Fourth Quarter 2024 and a 4% increase for the Full Year 2024, indicating growth in a key area of the business.

Successful progress on key priorities, including the announced acquisition of Catapult Health, which may enhance service offerings and market position.

The company maintained a strong cash position with $1,298.3 million in cash at the end of December 2024, providing financial stability for future investments.

Potential Negatives

Full Year 2024 net loss increased significantly to $1,001.2 million, or $5.87 per share, compared to a net loss of $220.4 million, or $1.34 per share, in the prior year.

A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790.0 million was recorded, indicating potential overvaluation of assets related to the BetterHelp segment.

Fourth Quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA saw a drastic decline of 35% to $74.8 million compared to $114.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, signaling deteriorating operational performance.

FAQ

What were Teladoc Health's revenue results for Full Year 2024?

Teladoc Health reported Full Year 2024 revenue of $2,569.6 million, down 1% compared to Full Year 2023.

How much was the net loss for Fourth Quarter 2024?

The net loss for Fourth Quarter 2024 was $48.4 million, or $0.28 per share.

What factors impacted Teladoc's financial results in 2024?

Key factors include a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790 million and stock-based compensation expenses.

What is the financial outlook for Teladoc in 2025?

For 2025, Teladoc expects revenue between $2,468 - $2,576 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $278 - $319 million.

When is Teladoc'searnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for February 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Full Release



PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024 ("Full Year 2024") and three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Fourth Quarter 2024"). Unless otherwise noted, percentage and other changes are relative to the full year ended December 31, 2023 ("Full Year 2023") and three months ended December 31, 2023 ("Fourth Quarter 2023").









Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights













Full Year





2024





revenue of





$2,569.6 million





, down





1%





year-over-year, and Fourth Quarter 2024 revenue of $640.5 million, do





wn





3%





year-over-year





Full Year 2024 revenue of $2,569.6 million, down 1% year-over-year, and Fourth Quarter 2024 revenue of $640.5 million, down 3% year-over-year





Full Year 2024 net loss of $1,001.2 million, or $5.87 per share, and Fourth Quarter 2024 net loss of $48.4 million, or $0.28 per share





Full Year 2024 net loss of $1,001.2 million, or $5.87 per share, and Fourth Quarter 2024 net loss of $48.4 million, or $0.28 per share





Full Year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $310.7 million





, down





5%





year-over-year, and Fourth Quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $74.8 million





, down





35%





year-over-year





Full Year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $310.7 million, down 5% year-over-year, and Fourth Quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $74.8 million, down 35% year-over-year





Full Year





2024





operating cash flow of





$293.7 million





, down from





$350.0 million





; Full Year





2024





free cash flow of





$169.6 million





, down from





$193.7 million





; cash position of





$1,298.3 million





at





December 31, 2024





Full Year 2024 operating cash flow of $293.7 million, down from $350.0 million; Full Year 2024 free cash flow of $169.6 million, down from $193.7 million; cash position of $1,298.3 million at December 31, 2024





Initiates





2025





guidance













“We had a solid finish to the year, both in terms of performance and advancing initiatives important to our future. Consistent with our guidance range, Integrated Care delivered revenue growth and strong margin expansion, and progressed well on key priorities, including the announced agreement to acquire Catapult Health. In BetterHelp, while we were pleased with the sequential improvement in key metrics in the fourth quarter, the operating environment continues to be challenging and we remain focused on actions to stabilize results consistent with our overall virtual mental health strategy,” said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health.





“As we look forward in 2025, execution will continue to be a top priority as we advance efforts to unlock growth opportunities and position the company for long term success. We will also remain focused on our cost structure, building on the significant improvements achieved in 2024 over the prior year. I believe we are setting a stronger foundation to drive our business going forward and we have a committed team operating with speed and urgency,” Divita added.











Key Financial Data

























































($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended





















Year Ended

























December 31,





















December 31,





























2024





















2023

















Change

















2024





















2023

















Change













Revenue







$





640,491













$





660,527













(3)%









$





2,569,574













$





2,602,415













(1)%































































Net loss







$





(48,409





)









$





(28,890





)









(68)%









$





(1,001,245





)









$





(220,368





)









n/m











Net loss per share, basic and diluted







$





(0.28





)









$





(0.17





)









(65)%









$





(5.87





)









$





(1.34





)









n/m































































Adjusted EBITDA (1)







$





74,835













$





114,443













(35)%









$





310,711













$





328,120













(5)%











See note (1) in the Notes section that follows.









n/m – not meaningful











Fourth Quarter 2024











Revenue



decreased 3% to $640.5 million from $660.5 million in Fourth Quarter 2023. Access fees revenue decreased 5% to $543.1 million and other revenue grew 12% to $97.4 million. U.S. revenue decreased 5% to $535.4 million and International revenue grew 10% to $105.1 million.





Teladoc Health Integrated Care (“Integrated Care”) segment revenue increased 2% to $390.7 million in Fourth Quarter 2024 and BetterHelp segment revenue decreased 10% to $249.8 million.







Net loss



totaled $48.4 million, or $0.28 per share, for Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to $28.9 million, or $0.17 per share, for Fourth Quarter 2023. Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 included stock-based compensation expense of $27.5 million, or $0.16 per share pre-tax, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $51.0 million, or $0.29 per share pre-tax. Net loss for Fourth Quarter 2024 also included $5.6 million, or $0.03 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs, related to severance costs and costs associated with office space reduction.





Results for Fourth Quarter 2023 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $46.8 million, or $0.28 per share pre-tax, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $70.8 million, or $0.43 per share pre-tax.







Adjusted EBITDA





(1)



decreased 35% to $74.8 million, compared to $114.4 million for Fourth Quarter 2023. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to $53.2 million in Fourth Quarter 2024 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 63% to $21.7 million in Fourth Quarter 2024.







GAAP gross margin



, which includes amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment, was 65.7% for Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to 68.8% for Fourth Quarter 2023.







Adjusted gross margin





(1)



was 70.5% for Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to 70.7% for Fourth Quarter 2023.









Full Year Ended December 31, 2024











Revenue



decreased 1% to $2,569.6 million from $2,602.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Access fees revenue decreased 3% to $2,215.2 million, and other revenue grew 11% to $354.4 million. U.S. revenue decreased 3% to $2,160.0 million, and International revenue grew 12% to $409.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.





Revenue for the Integrated Care segment increased 4% to $1,528.9 million and for the BetterHelp segment decreased 8% to $1,040.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.







Non-cash goodwill impairment charge



of $790.0 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024 and was attributable to changes in estimates of future cash flows related to the company’s BetterHelp segment. The non-cash charge had no impact on the provision for income taxes.







Net loss



totaled $1,001.2 million, or $5.87 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $220.4 million, or $1.34 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Results for the year ended December 31, 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790.0 million, or $4.63 per share pre-tax, stock-based compensation expense of $146.0 million, or $0.86 per share pre-tax, restructuring costs of $20.4 million, or $0.12 per share pre-tax, primarily related to severance costs, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $230.3 million, or $1.35 per share pre-tax.





Results for the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $201.6 million, or $1.22 per share pre-tax, amortization of acquired intangibles of $243.0 million, or $1.48 per share pre-tax, as well as restructuring costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space and severance of $16.9 million, or $0.10 per share pre-tax.







Adjusted EBITDA





(1)



decreased 5% to $310.7 million, compared to $328.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $232.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 43% to $77.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.







GAAP gross margin



, which includes amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment, was 66.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 68.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023.







Adjusted gross margin





(1)



was 70.8% for both the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.









Capex and Cash Flow









Cash flow from operations was $85.9 million in Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to $130.1 million in Fourth Quarter 2023, and was $293.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $350.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Capitalized expenditures and capitalized software development costs (together, “Capex”) were $29.6 million in Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to $36.5 million in Fourth Quarter 2023, and were $124.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $156.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Free cash flow was $56.3 million in Fourth Quarter 2024, compared to $93.6 million in Fourth Quarter 2023, and was $169.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $193.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.









Financial Outlook









The outlook provided below is based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today, and includes anticipated contribution from the acquisition of Catapult Health, which we expect to close at the end of February. However, it does not include the impact of any purchase accounting or any potential impairments resulting from such acquisition. Accordingly, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for future financial performance.











For the full year of 2025, we expect:





















Full Year 2025 Outlook Range











Revenue





$2,468 - $2,576 million









Adjusted EBITDA





$278 - $319 million









Net loss per share





($1.10) - ($0.50)









Free Cash Flow





$190- $220 million









U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)





101 - 103 million























Integrated Care















Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)





0.00% - 3.00%









Adjusted EBITDA margin





14.30% - 15.30%























BetterHelp















Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)





(9.75%) - (3.75%)









Adjusted EBITDA margin





6.25% - 7.75%























For the first quarter of 2025, we expect:





















1Q 2025 Outlook Range











Revenue





$608 - $629 million









Adjusted EBITDA





$47 - $59 million









Net loss per share





($0.40) - ($0.15)









U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)





101 - 102 million























Integrated Care















Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)





(0.50%) - 2.00%









Adjusted EBITDA margin





11.25% - 12.75%























BetterHelp















Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)





(13.50%) - (9.00%)









Adjusted EBITDA margin





2.00% - 4.25%











See note (2) in the Notes section that follows.











Earnings Conference Call









The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024earnings conference calland webcast will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code #259200. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=72270. A live audio webcast will also be available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.









About Teladoc Health









Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members, BetterHelp paying users or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings, including our ability to effectively compete; (iii) results of litigation or regulatory actions; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or the loss of a significant number of members or BetterHelp paying users; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of and risk related to impairment losses with respect to goodwill or other assets; and (viii) the success of our operational review of the company to achieve a more balanced approach to growth and margin. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.





Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







TELADOC HEALTH, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenue







$





640,491













$





660,527













$





2,569,574













$





2,602,415















Costs and expenses:







































Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below)









188,928

















193,424

















751,270

















760,031













Advertising and marketing









174,726

















147,156

















705,787

















688,854













Sales









52,726

















53,451

















204,993

















213,780













Technology and development









76,752

















89,938

















307,274

















348,521













General and administrative









99,996

















108,957

















435,490

















464,659













Goodwill impairment









—

















—

















790,000

















—













Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs









456

















4,262

















1,743

















21,110













Restructuring costs









5,602

















899

















20,355

















16,942













Amortization of intangible assets









86,540

















94,728

















363,365

















325,933













Depreciation of property and equipment









2,980

















2,793

















10,183

















11,138















Total costs and expenses











688,706

















695,608

















3,590,460

















2,850,968















Loss from operations











(48,215





)













(35,081





)













(1,020,886





)













(248,553





)









Interest income









(14,231





)













(13,707





)













(57,071





)













(46,782





)









Interest expense









6,846

















5,538

















23,803

















22,282













Other expense (income), net









7,341

















(1,537





)













6,035

















(4,445





)











Loss before provision for income taxes











(48,171





)













(25,375





)













(993,653





)













(219,608





)









Provision for income taxes









238

















3,515

















7,592

















760















Net loss







$





(48,409





)









$





(28,890





)









$





(1,001,245





)









$





(220,368





)













































Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.28





)









$





(0.17





)









$





(5.87





)









$





(1.34





)













































Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share









172,765,307

















166,059,023

















170,564,088

















164,578,219





















Stock-based Compensation Summary









Compensation expense for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands, unaudited):















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023











Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately)





$





1,000









$





1,418









$





4,782









$





5,478









Advertising and marketing









1,552













3,773













12,575













15,300









Sales









4,683













8,393













24,807













35,448









Technology and development









7,721













15,352













34,855













58,336









General and administrative









12,516













17,906













68,932













86,988









Total stock-based compensation expense (3)





$





27,472









$





46,842









$





145,951









$





201,550











See note (3) in the Notes section that follows.











Revenues



















Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended









December 31,





















($ in thousands, unaudited)













2024

















2023













Change

















2024

















2023













Change













Revenue by Type























































Access fees





$





543,123









$





573,920









(5)%









$





2,215,220









$





2,282,521









(3)%









Other









97,368













86,607









12%













354,354













319,894









11%









Total Revenue





$





640,491









$





660,527









(3)%









$





2,569,574









$





2,602,415









(1)%































































Revenue by Geography























































U.S. Revenue





$





535,396









$





564,763









(5)%









$





2,159,959









$





2,237,533









(3)%









International Revenue









105,095













95,764









10%













409,615













364,882









12%









Total Revenue





$





640,491









$





660,527









(3)%









$





2,569,574









$





2,602,415









(1)%

















Summary Operating Metrics













Consolidated



















Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended









December 31,





















(In millions)









2024













2023













Change













2024













2023













Change











Total Visits





4.4









4.4









—%









17.3









18.4









(6)%

















Integrated Care



















As of December 31,





















(In millions)









2024













2023













Change











U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)





93.8









89.6









5%









Chronic Care Program Enrollment (4)





1.203









1.158









4%























































Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023













Change

















2024

















2023













Change











Average Monthly Revenue





Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (5)





$





1.39









$





1.42









(2)%









$





1.37









$





1.41









(3)%

















BetterHelp



















Average for





















Average for

























Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended









December 31,





















(In millions)









2024













2023













Change













2024













2023













Change











BetterHelp Paying Users (6)





0.400









0.425









(6)%









0.405









0.457









(11)%











See notes (2), (4), (5), and (6) in the Notes section that follows.











Selected Operating Results by Segment (see notes (7) in the Notes section that follows)









The following table presents selected operating results by reportable segment for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended









December 31,





















($ in thousands, unaudited)













2024





















2023

















Change

















2024





















2023

















Change













Integrated Care























































Revenue





$





390,672













$





384,356













2%









$





1,528,870













$





1,468,794













4%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





53,161













$





55,971













(5)%









$





232,902













$





191,871













21%









Adjusted EBITDA Margin %









13.6





%













14.6





%





















15.2





%













13.1





%







































































BetterHelp























































Therapy Services





$





244,352













$





271,273













(10)%









$





1,017,725













$





1,116,693













(9)%









Other Wellness Services









5,467

















4,898













12%













22,979

















16,928













36%









Total Revenue





$





249,819













$





276,171













(10)%









$





1,040,704













$





1,133,621













(8)%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





21,674













$





58,472













(63)%









$





77,809













$





136,249













(43)%









Adjusted EBITDA Margin %









8.7





%













21.2





%





















7.5





%













12.0





%























TELADOC HEALTH, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands, unaudited)

















Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net loss





$





(1,001,245





)









$





(220,368





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities:





















Goodwill impairment









790,000

















—













Amortization of intangible assets









363,365

















325,933













Depreciation of property and equipment









10,183

















11,138













Amortization of right-of-use assets









9,295

















11,650













Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts









3,795

















4,686













Stock-based compensation









145,951

















201,550













Deferred income taxes









(1,145





)













(1,903





)









Other, net









9,796

















5,692













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(375





)













(10,252





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









5,188

















12,461













Inventory









(9,749





)













24,095













Other assets









(1,257





)













(23,052





)









Accounts payable









(10,365





)













(4,185





)









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









30,178

















9,069













Accrued compensation









(20,499





)













19,180













Deferred revenue









(18,246





)













(4,900





)









Operating lease liabilities









(10,892





)













(10,224





)









Other liabilities









(298





)













(549





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









293,680

















350,021













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures









(10,790





)













(11,464





)









Capitalized software development costs









(113,262





)













(144,884





)









Other, net









—

















1













Net cash used in investing activities









(124,052





)













(156,347





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from the exercise of stock options









3,566

















1,481













Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan









4,748

















9,651













Other, net









(2





)













(278





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









8,312

















10,854













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









177,940

















204,528













Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes









(3,288





)













965













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









1,123,675

















918,182













Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period





$





1,298,327













$





1,123,675

















The following table presents the selected cash flow information for the following quarters (in thousands, unaudited):















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





85,902













$





130,082













Net cash used in investing activities









(29,644





)













(36,506





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









1,882

















(1,775





)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes









(3,855





)













1,347













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents





$





54,285













$





93,148



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS

























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,298,327













$





1,123,675













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,134 and $4,240 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









214,146

















217,423













Inventories









38,138

















29,513













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









113,296

















118,437















Total current assets











1,663,907

















1,489,048













Property and equipment, net









29,487

















32,032













Goodwill









283,190

















1,073,190













Intangible assets, net









1,431,360

















1,677,781













Operating lease—right-of-use assets









27,092

















40,060













Other assets









81,488

















80,258















Total assets







$





3,516,524













$





4,392,369















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





$





33,130













$





43,637













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









202,157

















178,634













Accrued compensation









76,229

















102,686













Deferred revenue—current









79,296

















95,659













Convertible senior notes, net—current









550,723

















—















Total current liabilities











941,535

















420,616













Other liabilities









720

















1,080













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









32,135

















42,837













Deferred revenue, net of current portion









9,786

















13,623













Deferred taxes, net









49,851

















49,452













Convertible senior notes, net—non-current









991,418

















1,538,688















Total liabilities











2,025,445

















2,066,296















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders’ equity:























Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 173,405,016 shares and 166,658,253 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively









173

















167













Additional paid-in capital









17,759,194

















17,591,551













Accumulated deficit









(16,229,900





)













(15,228,655





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(38,388





)













(36,990





)











Total stockholders’ equity











1,491,079

















2,326,073















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





3,516,524













$





4,392,369





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance, which include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance, and are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. We further believe that these financial measures are useful to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, and that free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed together with GAAP results, provides management, investors, and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance.





Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.





Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before provision for income taxes; other expense (income), net; interest income; interest expense; depreciation of property and equipment; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring costs; acquisition, integration, and transformation cost; goodwill impairment; and stock-based compensation.





Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs.





Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from that of others in our industry, and other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.





Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, and they should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share, net cash from operating activities or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:







adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;







adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;



adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;







adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;



adjusted EBITDA eliminates the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and does not reflect other expense (income), net, interest income, or interest expense;







adjusted EBITDA eliminates the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and does not reflect other expense (income), net, interest income, or interest expense;



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;







adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but, rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;







adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but, rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect goodwill impairment charges; and







adjusted EBITDA does not reflect goodwill impairment charges; and



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock-based compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs.











In addition, although amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment are non-cash charges, the assets being amortized and depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.





We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities, and other performance measures.





In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.





The following is a reconciliation of gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted gross profit:







Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit









(In thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue





$





640,491













$





660,527













$





2,569,574













$





2,602,415













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below)









(188,928





)













(193,424





)













(751,270





)













(760,031





)









Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment









(31,052





)













(12,658





)













(113,747





)













(67,751





)









Gross Profit









420,511

















454,445

















1,704,557

















1,774,633













Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment









31,052

















12,658

















113,747

















67,751













Adjusted gross profit





$





451,563













$





467,103













$





1,818,304













$





1,842,384

















































Gross margin









65.7





%













68.8





%













66.3





%













68.2





%









Adjusted gross margin









70.5





%













70.7





%













70.8





%













70.8





%













The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:







Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA









(In thousands, unaudited)

















































Outlook in millions (8)

















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













First





Quarter













Full Year





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















2025













2025











Net income (loss)





$





(48,409





)









$





(28,890





)









$





(1,001,245





)









$





(220,368





)









$(70) - (26)









$(196) - (89)









Add:





















































Provision for income taxes









238

















3,515

















7,592

















760





























Other expense (income), net









7,341

















(1,537





)













6,035

















(4,445





)

























Interest expense









6,846

















5,538

















23,803

















22,282





























Interest income









(14,231





)













(13,707





)













(57,071





)













(46,782





)

























Depreciation of property and equipment









2,980

















2,793

















10,183

















11,138





























Amortization of intangible assets









86,540

















94,728

















363,365

















325,933





























Restructuring costs









5,602

















899

















20,355

















16,942





























Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs









456

















4,262

















1,743

















21,110





























Goodwill impairment









—

















—

















790,000

















—





























Stock-based compensation









27,472

















46,842

















145,951

















201,550





























Total Adjustments









123,244

















143,333

















1,311,956

















548,488













75 - 129









367 - 515











Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA









$









74,835

















$









114,443

















$









310,711

















$









328,120

















$49 - 59













$278 - 319

































































Segment Adjusted EBITDA























































Integrated Care





$





53,161













$





55,971













$





232,902













$





191,871





























BetterHelp









21,674

















58,472

















77,809

















136,249































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA









$









74,835

















$









114,443

















$









310,711

















$









328,120

































See note (8) in the Notes section that follows.







The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow:







Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow









(In thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended













Outlook (9)

















December 31,













December 31,













Full Year





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















2025 (in millions)











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





85,902













$





130,082













$





293,680













$





350,021













$321 - 341









Capital expenditures









(6,132





)













(1,404





)













(10,790





)













(11,464





)

















Capitalized software development costs









(23,512





)













(35,103





)













(113,262





)













(144,884





)

















Capex









(29,644





)













(36,507





)













(124,052





)













(156,348





)









(131) - (121)









Free Cash Flow





$





56,258













$





93,575













$





169,628













$





193,673













$190 - 220











See note (9) in the Notes section that follows.











Notes:











A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”









U.S. Integrated Care Members represent the number of unique individuals who have paid access and visit fee only access to our suite of integrated care services in the U.S. at the end of the applicable period.









Excluding the amount capitalized related to software development projects.









Chronic Care Program Enrollment represents the total number of enrollees across our suite of chronic care programs at the end of the applicable period.









Average monthly revenue per U.S. Integrated Care member is calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from the Integrated Care segment by the average number of U.S. Integrated Care Members (see note 2) during the applicable period.









BetterHelp Paying Users represent the average number of global monthly paying users of our BetterHelp therapy services during the applicable period.









We have two segments: Integrated Care and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment includes a suite of global virtual medical services including general medical, expert medical services, specialty medical, chronic condition management, mental health, and enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual therapy and other wellness services provided on a global basis which are predominantly marketed and sold on a direct-to-consumer basis.









We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as impairments, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and restructuring costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.









We have not provided a line-item reconciliation for free cash flow to net cash from operating activities for this future period because we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.













Investors:







Michael Minchak





617-444-9612





ir@teladochealth.com







Media:







Lou Serio





202-569-9715





pr@teladochealth.com



