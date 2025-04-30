Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Announces Acquisition of UpLift Health Technologies

Teladoc Health reported Q1 2025 revenue of $629.4 million and a net loss of $93 million, announcing UpLift acquisition.

Teladoc Health, Inc. reported a 3% decrease in revenue to $629.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, alongside a net loss of $93.0 million, which includes a significant goodwill impairment charge of $59.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA also fell by 8% to $58.1 million. While the Integrated Care segment's revenue grew by 3% to $389.5 million, the BetterHelp segment suffered an 11% decline to $239.9 million. The company highlighted its acquisition of UpLift Health Technologies, aimed at enhancing its virtual mental health services. CEO Chuck Divita expressed optimism for future growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties, and the company provided a full-year revenue outlook between $2.468 to $2.576 billion.

Potential Positives

Teladoc Health reported solid first-quarter performance with Integrated Care segment revenue increasing by 3% year-over-year, highlighting growth in this key area of their business.

The acquisition of UpLift Health Technologies, Inc. for $30.0 million, with contingent consideratim, enhances Teladoc's capabilities in virtual mental health services, expanding their BetterHelp segment and potentially increasing customer access to covered benefits.

Cash flow from operations improved to $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $8.9 million in the same period last year, indicating better operational efficiency.

Management expressed confidence in future growth opportunities despite macroeconomic uncertainties, demonstrating a focus on strategic priorities aimed at enhancing sustainable performance.

Potential Negatives

First Quarter 2025 revenue decreased by 3% year-over-year, signaling potential challenges in growth and market demand.

The company reported a net loss of $93 million, a 14% increase compared to the previous year, raising concerns about financial sustainability.

Goodwill impairment charge of $59.1 million indicates possible overvaluation of acquired assets, suggesting potential future write-downs and financial instability.

FAQ

What were Teladoc's financial results for First Quarter 2025?

Teladoc reported revenue of $629.4 million, a net loss of $93.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million.

How much did Teladoc's revenue decrease compared to the previous year?

Revenue decreased by 3% year-over-year from $646.1 million in First Quarter 2024.

What is the significance of the UpLift acquisition for Teladoc?

The UpLift acquisition enhances BetterHelp's capabilities by expanding access to virtual mental health services for covered consumers.

How did Teladoc's Integrated Care segment perform in Q1 2025?

The Integrated Care segment saw a revenue increase of 3%, totaling $389.5 million, with improved EBITDA margins.

What were the expected financial outlook figures for Teladoc in 2025?

For 2025, Teladoc expects revenue between $2,468 million and $2,576 million, with a net loss per share range of ($1.40) to ($0.90).

Full Release



PURCHASE, NY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (“First Quarter 2025”). Unless otherwise noted, percentage and other changes are relative to the three months ended March 31, 2024 (“First Quarter 2024”).









First Quarter 2025 revenue of $629.4 million, down 3% year-over-year





First Quarter 2025 net loss of $93.0 million, or $0.53 per share, including a pre-tax goodwill impairment charge of $59.1 million, or $0.34 per share, which occurred after the issuance of the previously provided outlook and was not included





First Quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million





First Quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million, down 8% year-over-year





Integrated Care segment revenue of $389.5 million, up 3% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 12.9%





BetterHelp segment revenue of $239.9 million, down 11% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.2%





covered lives









“We are pleased with the solid start to 2025. Consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA were towards the higher end of our first quarter guidance ranges, including our Integrated Care segment being above our ranges for both measures and BetterHelp segment results in the upper half of our ranges as well. We also continue to make progress towards strategic priorities aimed at driving sustainable performance, including advancing our position in virtual mental health. We are excited about the UpLift acquisition announced today, which will further the BetterHelp segment's ability to support consumers seeking to use their covered benefits for virtual mental health services,” said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health.





“We continue to see significant opportunities ahead to strengthen our position across our business and unlock future growth potential. Despite uncertainties in the macro environment, we remain focused on what we can most impact, and are executing with urgency against the key strategic priorities that we have previously outlined,” Divita added.











Key Financial Data

































Change













Revenue







$





629,369













$





646,131













(3)%







































Net loss







$





(93,012





)









$





(81,889





)









(14)%











Net loss per share, basic and diluted







$





(0.53





)









$





(0.49





)









(8)%







































Adjusted EBITDA (1)







$





58,093













$





63,140













(8)%























































First Quarter 2025











Revenue



decreased 3% to $629.4 million from $646.1 million in First Quarter 2024. Access fees revenue decreased 6% to $525.7 million and other revenue grew 16% to $103.6 million. U.S. revenue decreased 4% to $525.0 million and International revenue grew 6% to $104.4 million.





Teladoc Health Integrated Care ("Integrated Care") segment revenue increased 3% to $389.5 million in First Quarter 2025 and BetterHelp segment revenue decreased 11% to $239.9 million.







Net loss



totaled $93.0 million, or $0.53 per share, for First Quarter 2025, compared to $81.9 million, or $0.49 per share, for First Quarter 2024. Results for First Quarter 2025 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $59.1 million, or $0.34 per share pre-tax, stock-based compensation expense of $25.2 million, or $0.14 per share pre-tax, and amortization of intangibles of $84.3 million, or $0.48 per share pre-tax. Net loss for First Quarter 2025 also included $4.3 million, or $0.02 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs related to severance costs and costs associated with office space reduction. These items were partially offset by a discrete tax benefit of $20.1 million, or $0.12 per share, related to the completion of a research and development tax credit study.





The non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in First Quarter 2025 was the result of the fair value of the Integrated Care segment being less than its carrying value at the time of the acquisition of Catapult Health, LLC.





Results for First Quarter 2024 included stock-based compensation expense of $42.3 million, or $0.25 per share pre-tax, amortization of intangibles of $95.1 million, or $0.57 per share pre-tax, and $9.7 million, or $0.06 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs primarily related to severance payments.







Adjusted EBITDA





(1)



decreased 8% to $58.1 million, compared to $63.1 million for First Quarter 2024. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $50.4 million in First Quarter 2025 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 50% to $7.7 million in First Quarter 2025.









Capex and Cash Flow









Cash flow from operations was $15.9 million in First Quarter 2025, compared to $8.9 million in First Quarter 2024. Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (together, “Capex”) were $31.6 million in First Quarter 2025, compared to $35.5 million in First Quarter 2024. Free cash flow was a use of $15.7 million in First Quarter 2025, compared to a use of $26.6 million in First Quarter 2024.









UpLift Acquisition









Today, Teladoc Health announced that it completed the acquisition of UpLift Health Technologies, Inc. ("UpLift") in an all-cash transaction of $30.0 million, with up to $15.0 million in additional contingent earnout consideration. UpLift is an innovative and tech-enabled provider of virtual mental health therapy, psychiatry and medication management services. The acquisition will support the strategic priorities of the BetterHelp segment by expanding opportunities for consumers seeking mental health services to access their benefit coverage.





Visit the Teladoc Health investor relations page at



http://ir.teladochealth.com/investors/default.aspx



for the separate release announcing the UpLift acquisition.









Financial Outlook









The outlook provided below is based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today, and includes the anticipated contribution from the acquisition of UpLift. However, due to continued uncertainty regarding the implementation dates and scope of potential U.S. import tariffs or retaliatory tariffs put in place by other countries, this guidance does not include any impact from new tariff actions in 2025.











For the full year of 2025, we expect:





















Full Year 2025 Outlook Range











Revenue





$2,468 - $2,576 million









Adjusted EBITDA





$263 - $304 million









Net loss per share





($1.40) - ($0.90)









Free Cash Flow





$170 - $200 million









U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)





101 - 103 million























Integrated Care















Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)





0.00% - 3.00%









Adjusted EBITDA margin





14.30% - 15.30%























BetterHelp















Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)





(9.75%) - (3.75%)









Adjusted EBITDA margin





4.75% - 6.25%



































For the second quarter of 2025, we expect:





















2Q 2025 Outlook Range











Revenue





$614 - $633 million









Adjusted EBITDA





$56 - $70 million









Net loss per share





($0.40) - ($0.20)









U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)





101.5 - 102.5 million























Integrated Care















Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)





0.25% - 2.75%









Adjusted EBITDA margin





13.25% - 14.75%























BetterHelp















Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year)





(11.25%) - (7.50%)









Adjusted EBITDA margin





2.50% - 5.25%























Earnings Conference Call









The First Quarter 2025earnings conference calland webcast will be held Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code #309585. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers:







https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=81196



. A live audio webcast will also be available online at



http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/



. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.









About Teladoc Health









Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit



www.teladochealth.com



.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the information under the caption “Financial Outlook” and statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members, BetterHelp paying users or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings, including our ability to effectively compete; (iii) results of litigation or regulatory actions; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or the loss of a significant number of members or BetterHelp paying users; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of and risk related to impairment losses with respect to goodwill or other assets; (viii) the success of our operational review of the company to achieve a more balanced approach to growth and margin; and (ix) imposed and threatened tariffs by the United States and its trading partners, and any resulting disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.





Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



















TELADOC HEALTH, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Revenue







$





629,369













$





646,131















Costs and expenses:























Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below)









196,829

















194,538













Advertising and marketing









168,185

















183,329













Sales









48,693

















54,364













Technology and development









69,958

















81,388













General and administrative









112,774

















111,697













Goodwill impairment









59,138

















—













Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs









2,188

















373













Restructuring costs









4,347

















9,673













Amortization of intangible assets









84,304

















95,057













Depreciation of property and equipment









3,564

















2,834















Total costs and expenses











749,980

















733,253















Loss from operations











(120,611





)













(87,122





)









Interest income









(12,674





)













(13,942





)









Interest expense









5,765

















5,649













Other expense (income), net









(2,435





)













370















Loss before provision for income taxes











(111,267





)













(79,199





)









Provision for income taxes









(18,255





)













2,690















Net loss







$





(93,012





)









$





(81,889





)





























Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.53





)









$





(0.49





)





























Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share









174,154,128

















167,730,746





















































Stock-based Compensation Summary









Compensation expense for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands, unaudited):















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025

















2024











Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately)





$





573









$





1,394









Advertising and marketing









1,503













3,789









Sales









4,259













7,967









Technology and development









5,785













9,299









General and administrative









13,043













19,876









Total stock-based compensation expense (3)





$





25,163









$





42,325







































Revenues



















Three Months Ended

























March 31,





















($ in thousands, unaudited)













2025

















2024













Change













Revenue by Type































Access Fees





$





525,736









$





557,174









(6)%









Other









103,633













88,957









16





%









Total Revenue





$





629,369









$





646,131









(3)%







































Revenue by Geography































U.S. Revenue





$





524,970









$





547,600









(4)%









International Revenue









104,399













98,531









6





%









Total Revenue





$





629,369









$





646,131









(3)%

















































Summary Operating Metrics













Consolidated



















Three Months Ended

























March 31,





















(In millions)









2025













2024













Change











Total Visits





4.44









4.59









(3)%









































Integrated Care



















As of March 31,





















(In millions)









2025













2024













Change











U.S. Integrated Care Members (2)





102.5









91.8









12





%









Chronic Care Program Enrollment (4)





1.151









1.121









3





%



























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,





























2025

















2024













Change











Average Monthly Revenue





Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (5)





$





1.27









$





1.38









(8)%

















































BetterHelp



















Average for

























Three Months Ended

























March 31,





















(In millions)









2025













2024













Change











BetterHelp Paying Users (6)





0.397









0.415









(4)%







































Operating Results by Segment (see note (7) in the Notes section that follows)









The following table presents operating results by reportable segment for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended

























March 31,





















($ in thousands, unaudited)













2025





















2024

















Change













Integrated Care































Revenue





$





389,468













$





377,111













3





%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





50,379













$





47,674













6





%









Adjusted EBITDA Margin %









12.9





%













12.6





%















































BetterHelp































Therapy Services





$





234,438













$





263,712













(11)%









Other Wellness Services









5,463

















5,308













3





%









Total Revenue





$





239,901













$





269,020













(11)%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





7,714













$





15,466













(50)%









Adjusted EBITDA Margin %









3.2





%













5.7





%































































TELADOC HEALTH, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net loss





$





(93,012





)









$





(81,889





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities:





















Goodwill impairment









59,138

















—













Amortization of intangible assets









84,304

















95,057













Depreciation of property and equipment









3,564

















2,834













Amortization of right-of-use assets









2,305

















2,614













Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts









59

















86













Stock-based compensation









25,163

















42,325













Deferred income taxes









(26,865





)













(1,600





)









Other, net









1,753

















1,403













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(15,270





)













2,133













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(23,786





)













(23,691





)









Inventory









1,515

















(3,091





)









Other assets









412

















1,009













Accounts payable









17,356

















(5,870





)









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









12,568

















25,185













Accrued compensation









(21,463





)













(51,973





)









Deferred revenue









(5,542





)













7,297













Operating lease liabilities









(2,482





)













(2,861





)









Other liabilities









(3,798





)













(48





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









15,919

















8,920













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures









(2,726





)













(1,149





)









Capitalized software development costs









(28,859





)













(34,363





)









Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired









(64,608





)













—













Payments for investments









(27,075





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities









(123,268





)













(35,512





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from the exercise of stock options









80

















131













Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan









689

















1,516













Other, net









—

















104













Net cash provided by financing activities









769

















1,751













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(106,580





)













(24,841





)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes









1,585

















(899





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









1,298,327

















1,123,675













Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period





$





1,193,332













$





1,097,935



















































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













ASSETS

























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,193,332













$





1,298,327













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,775 and $5,134 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









232,971

















214,146













Inventories









38,012

















38,138













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









137,514

















113,296















Total current assets











1,601,829

















1,663,907













Property and equipment, net









30,640

















29,487













Goodwill









283,190

















283,190













Intangible assets, net









1,393,381

















1,431,360













Operating lease—right-of-use assets









26,589

















27,092













Other assets









108,816

















81,488















Total assets







$





3,444,445













$





3,516,524















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





$





52,054













$





33,130













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









218,971

















202,157













Accrued compensation









56,741

















76,229













Deferred revenue—current









73,933

















79,296













Convertible senior notes, net—current









550,724

















550,723















Total current liabilities











952,423

















941,535













Other liabilities









4,322

















720













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









33,798

















32,135













Deferred revenue, net of current portion









10,246

















9,786













Deferred taxes, net









24,336

















49,851













Convertible senior notes, net—non-current









992,290

















991,418















Total liabilities











2,017,415

















2,025,445















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders’ equity:























Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 175,340,325 shares and 173,405,016 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively









175

















173













Additional paid-in capital









17,787,012

















17,759,194













Accumulated deficit









(16,322,912





)













(16,229,900





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(37,245





)













(38,388





)











Total stockholders’ equity











1,427,030

















1,491,079















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





3,444,445













$





3,516,524





















































Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance, which include adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance, and are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. We further believe that these financial measures are useful to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, and that free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed together with GAAP results, provides management, investors, and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance.





Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before provision for income taxes; other expense (income), net; interest income; interest expense; depreciation of property and equipment; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring costs; acquisition, integration, and transformation cost; goodwill impairment; and stock-based compensation.





Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs.





Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from that of others in our industry, and other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.





Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, and they should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share, net cash from operating activities or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:







adjusted EBITDA eliminates the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and does not reflect other expense (income), net, interest income, or interest expense;











adjusted EBITDA eliminates the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and does not reflect other expense (income), net, interest income, or interest expense;



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;











adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but, rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;











adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but, rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect goodwill impairment charges; and











adjusted EBITDA does not reflect goodwill impairment charges; and



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock-based compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs.











In addition, although amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment are non-cash charges, the assets being amortized and depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.





We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities, and other performance measures.





In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.





The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:







Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA









(In thousands, unaudited)

































Outlook in millions (8)

















Three Months Ended









March 31,













Second Quarter













Full Year





















2025





















2024

















2025













2025











Net income (loss)





$





(93,012





)









$





(81,889





)









$(70) - (35)









$(247) - (159)









Add:





































Provision for income taxes









(18,255





)













2,690





























Other expense (income), net









(2,435





)













370





























Interest expense









5,765

















5,649





























Interest income









(12,674





)













(13,942





)

























Depreciation of property and equipment









3,564

















2,834





























Amortization of intangible assets









84,304

















95,057





























Restructuring costs









4,347

















9,673





























Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs









2,188

















373





























Goodwill impairment









59,138

















—





























Stock-based compensation









25,163

















42,325





























Total Adjustments









151,105

















145,029













91 - 140









422 - 551











Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA









$









58,093

















$









63,140

















$56 - 70













$263 - 304

















































Segment Adjusted EBITDA







































Integrated Care





$





50,379













$





47,674





























BetterHelp









7,714

















15,466































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA









$









58,093

















$









63,140





















































































The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow:







Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow









(In thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Outlook (9)

















March 31,













Full Year





















2025





















2024

















2025 (in millions)











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





15,919













$





8,920













$309 - 329









Capital expenditures









(2,726





)













(1,149





)

















Capitalized software development costs









(28,859





)













(34,363





)

















Capex









(31,585





)













(35,512





)









(139) - (129)









Free Cash Flow





$





(15,666





)









$





(26,592





)









$170 - 200























































Notes:











A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”













U.S. Integrated Care Members represent the number of unique individuals who have paid access and visit fee only access to our suite of integrated care services in the U.S. at the end of the applicable period.













Excluding the amount capitalized related to software development projects.













Chronic Care Program Enrollment represents the total number of enrollees across our suite of chronic care programs at the end of the applicable period.













Average monthly revenue per U.S. Integrated Care member is calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from the Integrated Care segment by the average number of U.S. Integrated Care Members (see note 2) during the applicable period.













BetterHelp Paying Users represent the average number of global monthly paying users of our BetterHelp therapy services during the applicable period.













We have two segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care (“Integrated Care”) and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment includes a suite of global virtual medical services including general medical, expert medical services, specialty medical, chronic condition management, mental health, and enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual therapy and other wellness services provided on a global basis which are predominantly marketed and sold on a direct-to-consumer basis.













We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as impairments, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and restructuring costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.













We have not provided a line-item reconciliation for free cash flow to net cash from operating activities for this future period because we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.













