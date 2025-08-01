Teladoc Health Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected on Declining Expenses

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC have fallen 4.2% since it reported second-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday. Although the company reported better-than-expected results, driven by growing international revenues, an expanding membership base in the Integrated Care segment and a decline in expenses, the upsides were partially offset by lower access fees, a reduction in revenues from the United States and fewer visits.

Teladoc Health incurred a second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 19 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 28 cents.

Operating revenues amounted to $631.9 million, which decreased from $642.4 million in the prior year. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 1.8%.

Quarterly Operational Update of Teladoc Health

Revenues from access fees declined 6% year over year to $523.7 million. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.

Other revenues of $108.2 million increased 31% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.4%.

On a geographical basis, Teladoc Health generated $519.7 million in revenues from the United States, down 4% year over year. However, the metric beat the consensus mark by 0.2%. International revenues rose 10% year over year to $112.2 million and outpaced the consensus mark by 11.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 23% year over year to $69.3 million.

Total expenses decreased 53.7% year over year to $686.3 million in the quarter, lower than our estimate of $698.1 million. The year-over-year decline resulted from lower technology and development, general and administrative costs and other expenses.

Teladoc Health’s Q2 Segmental Update

The Integrated Care segment reported revenues of $391.5 million, which improved 4% year over year in the second quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383 million and our estimate of $379.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined 10% year over year to $57.5 million but was higher than the consensus mark of $53 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.7% deteriorated from 17% a year ago.

The BetterHelp segment’s revenues declined 9% year over year to $240.4 million but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $237 million and our estimate of $240.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.9 million fell 53% year over year but beat the consensus mark of $9.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated to 4.9% from 9.6% a year ago.

Visits & Memberships of Teladoc Health

Total visits to Teladoc Health were 4.1 million, which declined 3% year over year and also came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

U.S. Integrated Care Members totaled 102.4 million as of June 30, 2025, which improved 11% year over year. The metric beat the consensus mark by 0.3%.

Teladoc Health’s Financial Update (As of June 30, 2025)

Teladoc Health exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $679.6 million, which decreased from $1.3 billion at 2024-end. Total assets of $2.9 billion fell from the 2024-end level of $3.5 billion.

Debt amounted to $993.2 million, which rose from $991.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity of $1.4 billion declined from the 2024-end level of $1.5 billion.

Operating cash flow amounted to $91.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, which increased from $88.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash inflow was $61.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, which improved from $60.9 million a year ago. Capex increased 9% year over year to $30.2 million.

Teladoc Health’s Outlook

Q3 View

Revenues in the Integrated Care segment are now forecasted to witness a 0.5% decline to 2.25% growth, compared to the earlier expected range of 0.25%-2.75% growth on a year-over-year basis, while the unit’s adjusted EBITDA margin is now anticipated to be in the band of 14%-15.5%, higher than the earlier anticipated band of 13.25%-14.75%. U.S. Integrated Care members are expected to be between 101.5 million and 102.5 million.

Revenues in the BetterHelp segment are now forecasted to witness a 9.75%-5% year-over-year decline, an improvement from the earlier expected range of 11.25%-7.50% year-over-year decline, while the unit’s adjusted EBITDA margin is now anticipated to be in the band of 1-3.75%, lower than the earlier guided band of 2.5-5.25%. Total revenues are now expected to be between $614 and $636 million.

2025 View

Revenues in the Integrated Care segment are now expected to witness 1.75%-3.25% growth, higher than the earlier projected range of 0-3% growth on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Integrated Care members are expected to remain within the 101-103 million range. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the Integrated Care segment is now estimated to be within the band of 14.5%-15.25%, compared to the earlier anticipated band of 14.3%-15.3% in 2025.

Revenues in the BetterHelp segment are now expected to witness a 9.2%-6.8% decline, compared to the earlier projected range of 9.75%-3.75% decline on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the BetterHelp segment is now estimated to be in the range of 4%-5.5%, lower than the earlier expected range of 4.75%-6.25% in 2025.

The company now expects full-year revenues to be within $2.501-$2.548 billion, compared to the earlier anticipated range of $2.468-$2.576 billion and a net loss of $1-$1.35 per share, compared to the earlier anticipated range of 90 cents-$1.40 per share. Adjusted EBITDA is now likely to be in the range of $263-$294 million. Free cash flow is expected to be within the range of $170-$200 million.

