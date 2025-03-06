Teladoc Health Partners with Gifthealth to Enhance Access to Zepbound® for Weight Management Program Members

Teladoc Health and Gifthealth partner to enhance access to Zepbound® for members in the Comprehensive Weight Care Program.

Quiver AI Summary

Teladoc Health has announced a pharmacy integration agreement with Eli Lilly's Gifthealth to facilitate access to FDA-approved Zepbound® (tirzepatide) for members of its Comprehensive Weight Care Program. This partnership aims to provide members without insurance coverage for GLP-1 obesity treatments with affordable and safe access to the medication, which can be delivered directly to their homes when prescribed by Teladoc providers. The integration will ensure that Teladoc teams can monitor the fulfillment process, enhancing patient safety and care quality. In addition to medication, members receive comprehensive support from trained clinicians, dietitians, and health coaches. Gifthealth's EVP noted their excitement in helping patients access this treatment efficiently, aligning with Teladoc's mission to improve health outcomes through integrated care solutions.

Potential Positives

The pharmacy integration agreement with Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect enhances Teladoc Health's service offerings, allowing for streamlined access to FDA-approved Zepbound® for its members.

This agreement particularly benefits uninsured members by providing affordable access to effective weight management medications, demonstrating Teladoc's commitment to expanding care accessibility.

The integration provides comprehensive support services, including personalized coaching and health management resources, reinforcing Teladoc's approach to holistic patient care and engagement.

Potential Negatives

The need for a partnership with Gifthealth to streamline access to Zepbound® may indicate that Teladoc Health struggles with direct distribution of weight management medications, potentially affecting their service perception.

Citing potential risks of compounded medications offered by others may suggest that Teladoc Health is facing competitive pressures or criticism regarding the safety and effectiveness of alternatives, which could impact their credibility.

While the press release emphasizes expanded access, it may unintentionally highlight the limitation that not all members have insurance coverage for GLP-1s, which could be viewed as a significant gap in their service offering.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Teladoc Health's agreement with Gifthealth?

The agreement aims to streamline access to Zepbound® for members in the Comprehensive Weight Care Program.

How can Teladoc Health members access Zepbound®?

Members can receive Zepbound® directly at home if prescribed by a Teladoc Health provider for an on-label indication.

Who benefits from Teladoc's Comprehensive Weight Care Program?

Members receive multi-disciplinary support including coaching, nutrition counseling, and mental health resources to manage healthy weight.

What is LillyDirect?

LillyDirect is Eli Lilly's digital healthcare platform that provides direct-to-consumer access to medications like Zepbound®.

What makes this integration important for patients?

The integration helps reduce barriers to affordable, safe, and effective obesity treatments for those without insurance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,964 shares for an estimated $249,902 .

. MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,783 shares for an estimated $104,754

CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,279 shares for an estimated $60,948 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold 4,004 shares for an estimated $47,755

KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,937 shares for an estimated $32,114 .

. THOMAS MCKINLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $30,756

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PURCHASE, NY, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) today announced a pharmacy integration agreement with Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect pharmacy partner, Gifthealth, which will help streamline access to FDA-approved Zepbound



®



(tirzepatide) for Teladoc Health members enrolled in its Comprehensive Weight Care Program. This option will help members without insurance coverage for GLP-1s for obesity have more seamless access to affordable, safe, and effective medicine.





LillyDirect is Eli Lilly and Company’s direct-to-consumer digital healthcare platform. Eligible Teladoc Health members, if prescribed Zepbound



®



by their Teladoc Health provider for an on-label indication, can have single-use Zepbound



®



vials delivered directly to their home. Teladoc Health’s Comprehensive Weight Care and Primary360 teams will have full visibility into each stage of the patient’s Zepbound



®



fulfillment journey—from dispensing to shipping to delivery to refills.





“At Teladoc Health, we are dedicated to expanding access to clinically responsible, evidence-based care,” said Kelly Bliss, President, U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health. “We provide the integrated support necessary for patient safety and sustainable health outcomes. By integrating with LillyDirect, we are reducing barriers to high-quality care and helping our members afford transformative FDA-approved treatments while avoiding the potential risks of compounded medications recently offered by others.”





In addition to clinically appropriate medication access, members enrolled in the Teladoc Health Comprehensive Weight Care Program have multi-disciplinary, evidence-based care and support from licensed clinicians who have additional training in obesity medicine, registered dietitians, and expert health coaches. Members receive a connected digital scale, personalized lifestyle coaching, nutrition counseling, mental health support, and proven behavior change resources to help people manage and maintain a healthy weight. Teladoc Health’s end-to-end programs drive high levels of health engagement and meaningful, sustained outcomes for members taking GLP-1 medications.





“At Gifthealth, we are excited to integrate with Teladoc Health to streamline access to Zepbound



®



for patients in need. Through Gifthealth’s relationship with LillyDirect, we provide a seamless, affordable path for patients to receive this FDA-approved treatment. Our technology-powered solutions aim to remove barriers, improve medication access, and ensure that patients have reliable access to safe and effective weight management treatments,” said Robert Hoppe, EVP of Life Sciences at Gifthealth.





Pricing information is available at



LillyDirect



®





.







About Teladoc Health







Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit



www.teladochealth.com



.







Media:







Lou Serio







PR@teladochealth.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.