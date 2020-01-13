Teladoc Health Is Broadening Its Lineup. The Stock Is Taking Off.

The telemedicine firm Teladoc Health announced plans to acquire InTouch Health, which sells telehealth software and services to hospitals, for $600 million in cash and stock.

In one of the few notable acquisitions to emerge as the annual J.P. Morgan health care conference gets under way, the telemedicine firm Teladoc Health announced plans to acquire InTouch Health, which sells telehealth software and services to hospitals, for $600 million in cash and stock.

The news triggered a 9.3% spike in shares of Teladoc (TDOC), which has soared in recent months. Teladoc is up about 63% over the last 12 months.

Analysts praised the deal, which broadens Teladoc’s offerings. The company has largely focused on offering services to health insurers, whereas InTouch Health sells telemedicine tools.

“We view the acquisition positively from a strategic perspective, as it expands TDOC’s offerings across care settings and enhances its platform,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper in a note out Sunday.

The back story. Teladoc is an early leader in the nascent field of telemedicine. The company is expected to benefit as the federal government allows Medicare Advantage plans to offer more telehealth services in 2020.

What’s new. The deal, announced Sunday, pushes Teladoc into competition to provide hospitals and other health-care providers with telemedicine tools. The company has previously focused on selling health insurers telemedicine services for their clients to use.

Teladoc is set to pay $150 million in cash and $450 million in Teladoc shares to buy InTouch Health, a privately held company. InTouch Health works with 450 hospitals and health systems world wide, according to Teladoc’s release.

“TDOC has very successfully focused on the payer market in recent years,” wrote Jefferies analyst David Windley in a note out Monday. “This acquisition positions TDOC well in the provider market, too.”

Teladoc expects the deal to close by the end of the second quarter of the year.

“In addition to the expanded opportunity, we believe the acquisition should improve TDOC’s relationships with hospitals and health systems,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald’s Halper. That could help Teladoc win the business of health systems that want to “white-label” their virtual care offerings, Halper wrote.

Looking ahead. Teladoc is scheduled to make its presentation at J.P. Morgan’s conference in San Francisco at 12 p.m. Eastern time. Halper wrote that the company is likely to give more details on the deal during the presentation.

